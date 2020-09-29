Three seats on the Plymouth City Council will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the General Election.
The seats up for election include Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large. Running for Ward 1 are Milind Sohoni and Alise McGregor (incumbent). Ward 3 is an uncontested race with incumbent Jim Davis. Running for the at-large position are Paul Hillen and Jim Willis (incumbent).
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Milind Sohoni
Address: 3300 Plymouth Blvd., #46271
Education: Ph.D., MBA
Occupation: Retired former business owner
Community involvement: Former volunteer firefighter, former board member of the Wayzata Girls Basketball Association, reserve in the Plymouth Police Department, certified COVID-19 contact tracer, sewed masks for Rotary Club.
Contact information: sohoniforcitycouncil@gmail.com
Do you think the City of Plymouth is doing enough to protect green space from future development? Please explain.
Being a scientist by training, I believe in climate change and its harmful effects on the environment. These include melting of the polar ice caps, rising water levels and record high temperatures. The principal cause of climate change is the excessive emission of carbon dioxide in the environment resulting in depletion of the ozone layer which protects the earth from harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Among many remedies, an increase in green space (grass, trees or other vegetation) has been a prime target of environmentalists. Plymouth has shown reluctance to entertain this initiative. The refusal to join the Green Step Cities program and rejection of an opportunity to purchase the Hollydale Golf course is a clear indication of lack of focus on green space. There are other opportunities available in the future, but the council is focused on development of land primarily for residential purposes.
Policies in policing have become a topic of concern. What do you think could be done to increase confidence in law enforcement in the community?
We are living in a time when the public, in general, is losing confidence in the police and its relationship with the Black community. I have met with Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein and discussed some of the initiatives he has pursued. He meets with people from the Black community on a regular basis to understand how systemic racism is impacting their experience with the police. It is about building trust between police and the community. Some specific measures to accomplish this could include a) involving the community during the planning process, b) training of police officers in human relations – something the medical community did several years ago to improve the doctor-patient relationship, c) building personal relationships between officers and residents, and d) de-escalation of force training. The transformation will not happen overnight, but the sooner we start, the better it will be. A united Plymouth is our best bet.
Alise McGregor
Address: 5110 Quantico Ln. N.
Education: Post-baccalaureate nursing degree
Occupation: CEO of Nursing Value LLC, DBA Little Newtons, DBA Red Balloon
Community Involvement: Board member of Plymouth Civic League, Trustee for Music In Plymouth Endowment fund, active volunteer at St Mary’s of the Lake Parish.
Contact information: Alise@AliseMcGregor.com
Do you think the City of Plymouth is doing enough to protect green space from future development? Please explain.
I think the overall planning for the City of Plymouth has been very intentional regarding green space. The Northwest Greenway is a great example of the city’s long-term planning to protect green space in Ward 1. I do believe that while the city is very built out at this point, it is important to look at each future development project carefully to ensure that it is what is best for the residents. With each project that comes to the city, I look at many different factors prior to approving. Continuing to look at the protection of the remaining green space with any future project is what I plan to do.
Policies in policing have become a topic of concern. What do you think could be done to increase confidence in law enforcement in the community?
Community engagement, training and transparent communication build confidence. It is important for law enforcement to build relationships with the residents that they serve and offer opportunities of nonenforcement to build trust, such as Coffee with Cops.
De-escalation, diversity, cultural competency, implicit bias training and outreach build trust and confidence. Building relationships with all in the community is critical for a safe community for all. It is necessary for community confidence that law enforcement actions reflect the community values.
Jim Davis
Address: 880 Trenton Ln. N.
Education: Master’s of Business Administration – York College of Pennsylvania
Occupation: Finance manager (retired)
Community involvement: Plymouth Park & Recreation Advisory Commission, Plymouth Planning Commission, Second Harvest Heartland Volunteer.
Contact information: jdavisplymouthmn.gov
Do you think the City of Plymouth is doing enough to protect green space from future development? Please explain.
We have a substantial amount of green space in the city (parks, Northwest Greenway, playfields, trails), but we could add more. I hate losing all the land in northwest Plymouth to development. The issue is if you are taking a parcel out of the hands of developers that usually means you have to purchase it. Which in Plymouth means, big dollars. I try to balance the benefits versus the cost.
Policies in policing have become a topic of concern. What do you think could be done to increase confidence in law enforcement in the community?
I think the best action that a resident can do is to understand the advances that the Plymouth department has made over the last few years in regards to standards of conduct and community relations. When the state revised the guidelines for policing, the Plymouth department had already made most of the changes. They are doing almost 100 community outreach events each year. They are a model for 21st-century policing. They continue to receive awards from various police organizations year after year.
Paul Hillen
Address: 16130 48th Ave. N.
Education: Bachelor of Science from Marquette University
Occupation: Small business owner/partner in Revier Brand Group, LLC at Revier Cattle Company
Community involvement: 17 years of coaching youth sports; Plymouth/Wayzata Youth Hockey Association Coaches Committee; Plymouth Area Young Business Leader Mentor; St. Anne Church Parish volunteer; board member and vice chair of Living Well Disability Services of the Twin Cities
Contact information: hillenforcouncil.com
Do you think the City of Plymouth is doing enough to protect green space from future development? Please explain.
In 2008, Plymouth was rated America’s #1 place to live. However, in the past five years, the city has not denied a developer’s plat application or request for comprehensive plan change. This over-development has resulted in significant destruction of green space and recreational land. Plymouth ranks second to last in parks and recreational green space per capita than cities in similar size in the western suburbs. Additionally, 80% of Plymouth residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, I’d like to see that number be 100%. Only 9% of Plymouth’s city-owned land is used for parks and recreation compared to 15% for Minneapolis.
If the current city council changes the comprehensive plan they just approved in 2019, to rezone the Hollydale green space and destroy the natural habitat and golf course, then Plymouth will be the largest city in the state of Minnesota without an 18-hole public golf course for young families, young adults and senior citizens to enjoy. Protecting wildlife, natural habitat and recreational land requires a bigger effort and focus than this council has given. I will focus on redevelopment of tired assets instead of destruction and development of existing green space.
Policies in policing have become a topic of concern. What do you think could be done to increase confidence in law enforcement in the community?
I believe Plymouth has one of the best police departments in the state. We should be proud we have no human rights complaints or violations against the Plymouth Police Department. Chief Goldstein has been a leader in the state and country in police training regarding human rights, racial justice and police brutality. Chief Goldstein believes in and has instilled in his officers a culture that all residents and visitors to Plymouth deserve respect and fairness. I fully support him and the current training and leadership programs he has instituted. As a council member, I would ensure he continues to get the human and financial resources to continue Plymouth’s leadership in this area.
Jim Willis
Address: 16511 26th Ave.
Education: BA Simpson College; MPA University of Michigan
Occupation: Retired City Manager
Community involvement: Plymouth City Manager 1971-1992, Plymouth Council member 2005 – present; Plymouth Charter Commission; Music in Plymouth Endowment Fund; Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission; St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church.
Contact information: Willisforcouncil@comcast.net
Do you think the City of Plymouth is doing enough to protect green space from future development? Please explain.
I do. Parks and open spaces are important attributes of a healthy community. We currently have 40 neighborhood parks, 10 nature open spaces, 16 playfields and school parks and 174 miles of trails within the city. One major achievement has been the Northwest Greenway. Since 2002, the city has acquired 306 acres of open space. We are blessed to have Medicine Lake, the second largest lake in Hennepin County, as one of our assets.
Currently, there are more than 1,900 acres of city parks and open space and 1,000 additional acres which includes French Regional Park and Eagle Lake Park. As development continues, we will expand our parks and open spaces.
Policies in policing have become a topic of concern. What do you think could be done to increase confidence in law enforcement in the community?
The first consideration is the composition of the police force. The composition of our police department increasingly reflects the ethnic and racial diversity of the people it serves. That focus will continue.
The second consideration is training. Appropriate training can avoid tragedy for all concerned. Plymouth police officers are highly trained in proven techniques to de-escalate critical situations in which they become involved, including cultural competency and crisis response. Our officers are trained to respond to a wide range of service calls requiring critical and immediate decisions.
The tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has deepened historic wounds in our social structure. Here in Plymouth, Police Chief Michael Goldstein has led the way for many years, focusing on the professional training of our officers to perform their duties with respect and sensitivity. The training requires, on average, 120 hours per year for each officer. That investment pays off in safety and increased confidence of our residents in their police officers.
Plymouth residents can be justifiably proud of their police to appropriately carry out their responsibilities to protect ALL of us – always!
