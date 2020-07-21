The debate on whether the City of Plymouth should purchase the former Hollydale Golf Course has been continued to the Tuesday, July 28 council meeting after the council voted unanimously to table the matter.
The special meeting July 14 was an opportunity for the council to hear from residents regarding the city’s possible purchase of the 158-acre site located in Ward 1 (east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road).
The options before the council were to begin negotiations with the owner and developer to purchase the golf course property, determine there is no interest in purchasing the property, or allow the voters in the upcoming November election to decide if the city should purchase the property.
The council met three times prior to this in closed session (May 12, June 9, June 23) to discuss the potential purchase of the former golf course, which has been in operation for 60 years.
In March, the council reviewed and accepted an environmental assessment worksheet, the first step in the development process for any potential residential development of 250 or more single-family homes.
At that time, residents shared concerns about the negative impacts a residential development of that size would have on the area, including safety concerns with increased traffic and drainage of water from the site.
Those opposed to a residential development (no formal application has been submitted) have urged the council to purchase of the course to either maintain it as a golf course or some other green space, sparking the council discussion on the potential acquisition.
The special meeting July 14 went for nearly four hours and included a mix of comments from 41 residents, the majority speaking in favor of the city preserving Hollydale as greenspace rather than allowing for more residential development.
Resident Lorraine Griffin Johnson said they chose to live in Plymouth because of the greenspace and golf course and asked the council to keep Hollydale, adding that the land is irreplaceable green space that is needed for habitat.
Resident Adam Bart urged the council to make an intelligent and fiscally responsible decision and determine whether the city can afford to operate a golf course.
He said he opposed a referendum and preferred the council decide as elected officials to do what’s best for the city as a whole.
It was noted that the city has not yet received a formal application by the developer, though there is a purchase agreement between the developer and property owner, therefore, the city would have to negotiate with the developer on a purchase price.
City Manager Dave Callister explained that the purchase agreement is in the general vicinity of $25 million, though it could be higher or lower than that.
Ehlers, the city’s financial advisors, provided an analysis of costs associated with the acquisition, renovation and operations if it were to be operated as a municipal golf course, which ranges from $30-40 million (see tax impact graph for residential and commercial).
An in-depth analysis of the operations of Hollydale as a municipally run golf course has not been done, though the assumption in the analysis is that the course could break even (including depreciation) and would not affect the general fund. If the city decides to pursue acquisition of the property, a more detailed operations analysis could be completed at that time.
If the city council were to approve a fall referendum, a more definitive purchase price would need to be determined before the question could be placed on the ballot. The deadline for a question to be added to the ballot for the fall election is August 21.
Resident Jeff Cook told the council that if a referendum is held on Hollydale then there should be one on Plymouth Creek Center expansion as well.
Councilmember Jim Willis explained that the Plymouth Creek Center is already a city-owned community center and the expansion of it has been in the comprehensive plan, whereas the city owning and operating a golf course has not.
Willis said he would like to see the city purchase the property but only if there is enough interest to do so and supported a referendum since the potential purchase of the property would increase taxes.
Councilmember Jim Prom said he did not support the city purchasing a golf course and listed projects of higher priority that will also lead to increased taxes, including the expansion and upgrades to two fire stations and County Road 47.
A graph of the city’s proposed debt levy shows a change from 8% ($2 million) in 2021, which includes the first year of the Plymouth Creek Center, to 13.4% ($6.6 million) in 2022, which includes the two fire stations and Hollydale (estimated purchase price of $40 million). A projected 9% increase would occur in 2023 with the proposed upgrades to County Road 47.
Councilmember Jim Davis asked if the issue could be tabled until there is discussion regarding land use. But the city’s attorney said a discussion on land use can not happen until there is a rezoning application submitted by the developer.
The council agreed to table discussion to the next meeting, Tuesday, July 28, in order to consider comments from the public and determine a purchase price for a ballot question.
