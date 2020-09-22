As with many events that have been canceled due to COVID-19, so was the popular Music in Plymouth, which brings together more than 15,000 residents for a July evening of fun and musical entertainment.
“We know if we take care of each other that we will come out on the other side of this difficult situation and be able to gather together in person for Music in Plymouth next year,” said Music in Plymouth spokesperson Mele Willis, on the cancellation of the event.
Three months later, the Plymouth Civic League will host a virtual celebration of Music in Plymouth that will stream live at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at musicinplymouth.org.
“It’s a remembrance of a beloved event in our community and a reminder that we’ll gather together to enjoy it next year,” Willis said of the online event.
The online event, hosted by Kelli Slavik, former mayor of Plymouth, will acknowledge the people and sponsors who make the event possible year after year.
The event will include footage and photography from the annual Music in Plymouth events at the Hilde Performance Center, along with music from past entertainers.
Viewers will be invited to explore the Minnesota Orchestra’s website where they can see past performances, such as a duet with the Seoul Philharmonic, and go behind the scenes of Music in Plymouth featured entertainers.
Also going virtual this year will be the 10th annual Music in Plymouth wine tasting, which will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
Participants are invited to purchase one or more of four tasting packages of wine, craft cocktails and beer for $40 per tasting package. All have been hand-selected by Haskell’s and include beverages, tasting notes, pairing suggestions and recipes for an at-home tasting experience, plus a couple of 2020 event mementos.
Participants can purchase their package(s) online at Plymouth-civic-league.square.site and then should watch their inbox for an email confirmation. They can pick up their tasting package(s) between Saturday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Haskell’s Plymouth, 4130 Berkshire Lane N., Plymouth 55442.
A link to the online event will be emailed so participants can log onto the event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and enjoy the beverage, presentations by the experts, plus music and a chance to win gift baskets and special gifts.
More information at musicinplymouth.org.
