1

For the first time in five years, and the second time ever, the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association was chosen to host the USA Hockey National Tournament at the Plymouth Ice Center.

The Wayzata Youth Hockey Association put on the event spanning March 23-27

For the first time in five years, and the second time ever, the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association was chosen to host the USA Hockey National Tournament at the Plymouth Ice Center. The competition occurred over the course of four days, from March 23 to March 27, and brought hockey players from all across the country to Plymouth.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments