The Wayzata Youth Hockey Association put on the event spanning March 23-27
For the first time in five years, and the second time ever, the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association was chosen to host the USA Hockey National Tournament at the Plymouth Ice Center. The competition occurred over the course of four days, from March 23 to March 27, and brought hockey players from all across the country to Plymouth.
Kelly Miller, who serves on the board that coordinated the event between the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association and USA Hockey, said it was an honor to host this tournament.
“There’s like 10 of us who are on the National board committee that are putting on this tournament from Wayzata Youth Hockey, we’re all Wayzata Youth Hockey affiliated,” she said, adding that the board is made up entirely of volunteers. “A bunch of us have been meeting for almost nine months, getting the programs and making sure everything runs smoothly and making sure rinks were updated before [the teams] came.
“We’re all in charge of a certain area. I’m in charge of all the media relations for the tournament. Someone [else] is in charge of getting hotels for all the teams, and we work closely with the city of Plymouth because this is a government building, making sure facilities are up to par, and we have cleaning crews coming in, all the logistics.”
Miller explained that USA Hockey is the one who chooses where this tournament is held each year, with offers from facilities all around the country to choose from.
“It depends on how many rinks you have, if you can accommodate 50 teams in the span of four days,” Miller said. “So the state of Minnesota has only had this tournament twice, and Wayzata has won the offer both times.”
Winning this offer would certainly seem to make the Plymouth Ice Center a worthwhile investment in and of itself, as Miller shared how the “great facility” in Plymouth makes it able to host such an event.
“This brings in millions of dollars for the city of Plymouth and the businesses around here,” she said. “Wayzata Youth Hockey gets a good cut of the money too, so it’s great for everyone.”
The event is truly an honor for all parties involved, including the hockey players in attendance. Miller said “they had to win to get here” and explained, “it’s a huge honor to be a part of this tournament as a high school player.” Both boys and girls teams from all over the United States competed for a spot.
“Most teams are playing three games, and then Monday it’s all the championship games, and it’s just brackets,” Miller shared.
While teams from all over came to represent their home states, the host state itself was in minimal attendance. Miller explained, however, this was not due to a lack of talent, but rather an abundance of passion and cold weather.
“Most other states don’t have a hockey program like Minnesota, where the high schools have a hockey team,” Miller explained. “[In] most other states, the high school team is like a club team. So this is the National Championships for the entire country for all the high school players.”
She continued to explain that some places, such as Las Vegas, only have a handful of hockey teams in all the surrounding states combined, so winning a regional championship, rather than state, was necessary to come to this event. Minnesota high school teams however, are so abundant that they’re a separate entity and “not affiliated with USA Hockey,” and therefore ineligible for this particular competition. That being said, Wayzata Youth Hockey is not a high school team specifically and is USA Hockey affiliated, and one of their teams earned a place representing Minnesota in the tournament.
The winners of the High School Division 1 chamionship were the Springfield Jr. Thunderbirds of Massachusetts (5-1), while the High School Division 2 champ was Prep Hockey of Illinois (6-3). The High School Prep champions were Minnesota’s own Shattuck-St. Mary’s players (8-0). Shattuck-St. Mary’s scored another win with the High School Girls championship (2-0).
While not every team could win these national titles, the entire competition seems to be a win for Wayzata Youth Hockey in terms of getting to host such an event of national significance.
“Hopefully we get it again,” Miller said, “And we just want the community to know that this is a huge honor.”
Miller explained Wayzata Youth Hockey is comprised of kids ages 6 through high school who are interested in playing hockey and attend Wayzata schools. For more information about the organization and this championship, visit www.wayzatahockey.org.
