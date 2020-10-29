Malik Beasley, 23, of Plymouth, has been charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession for allegedly pointing an assault rifle at a family outside his Plymouth home and possessing marijuana in September, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Beasley is a Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player.
Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, 23, also faces a fifth-degree drug possession charge.
According to the criminal complaints, Plymouth Police were sent to a home on the 18500 block of County Road 6 just before 3 p.m. Sept. 26, for a report of a man pointing an assault rifle at a family.
When officers arrived, Beasley allegedly began walking down the driveway yelling at them, the complaint stated.
Officers spoke with the victims who contacted police to report the incident. They stated they were on a Parade of Homes tour with their 13-year-old when they pulled up to the roped-off residence, assumed it was closed and decided to look for another home to view, according to the complaint. The victims, at the time, were on the shoulder of the road in front of the roped-off house.
They reported Beasley tapping on the window and pointing a firearm at them, telling them to get off his property. The victims got back onto the road and saw Beasley pointing the rifle at them as they drove off, according to the complaint.
A witness driving by also reported the incident to 911 and stated he saw a man pointing a rifle at a window of the SUV.
A search warrant led officers to find found three firearms, one matching the description of the assault rifle, along with more than 835 grams, or about 29.5 ounces, of marijuana in the house, according to the complaint.
Surveillance camera footage from inside the home also showed Beasley grabbing the rifle from the mudroom closet at 2:50 p.m. and walking out of his garage, the complaint stated.
When police interviewed Yao, she allegedly admitted that the marijuana was hers and that she purchased it from a medical marijuana store but could not provide its location. She did not have documentation indicating that she could have medical marijuana.
Beasley is scheduled to make his first court appearance Nov. 19. Yao’s first appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.
