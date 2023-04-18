‘Till’ movie screening and Q&A held at Plymouth’s Mount Olivet

Deborah Watts (middle) shows the audience a discovered warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant, the woman who instigated Emmett Till’s murder in 1955. Bryant has never been served the warrant, and is still alive today. The Emmet Till Legacy Foundation is working to finally find justice.
Many people helped plan this event, including (from left to right) Janet Johnson of Mount Olivet Racial Equity, Deborah Watts, Audrey Britton of Plymouth DEI, Teri Watts, and Debra Murray of Plymouth DEI and Mount Olivet Racial Equity.
In a partnership between Mount Olivet Lutheran Church’s Racial Equity group and Plymouth DEI, a screening of the 2022 film “Till” took place April 15 at Mount Olivet. The movie tells the story of the life and racially-motivated murder of Emmett Till. The screening was followed by a question and answer session with Plymouth’s Deborah Watts, who is Emmett Till’s cousin, as well as the the co-founder, executive director, and president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, and her daughter, Teri Watts. While about 157 community members registered to attend the event, closer to 220 ended up showing up, according to Mount Olivet’s Steve Gartland, who helped plan and execute the event.
