‘Till’ movie screening and Q&A held at Plymouth’s Mount Olivet

In a partnership between Mount Olivet Lutheran Church’s Racial Equity group and Plymouth DEI, a screening of the 2022 film “Till” took place April 15 at Mount Olivet. The movie tells the story of the life and racially-motivated murder of Emmett Till. The screening was followed by a question and answer session with Plymouth’s Deborah Watts, who is Emmett Till’s cousin, as well as the the co-founder, executive director, and president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, and her daughter, Teri Watts. While about 157 community members registered to attend the event, closer to 220 ended up showing up, according to Mount Olivet’s Steve Gartland, who helped plan and execute the event.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments