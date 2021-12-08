Chosen from a statewide pool of applicants, Plymouth’s Suniket Fulzele, Cassie Kallis and Yesmean Ragheb have been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Fulzele’s daughter, age four, has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal and unable to sit, stand or walk on her own. She requires hands-on attention to daily living activities and caretakers are very hard to find. Often overwhelmed by the lack of information and confused regarding the county and state and other services, he is hoping the class will guide him on where to find information. He would like to be an advocate for individuals with disabilities.
Kallis has three children (two boys and one girl) with Fragile X Syndrome. One of her sons also has autism and epilepsy. Her sons’ intellectual disabilities, inability to communicate and anxiety often cause self-injurious and aggressive behaviors. They are unaware of their own personal safety. These challenges make it difficult for the family to be in the community or public places. Both boys receive speech, occupational and physical therapy, in addition to special education services at school. Services now given to her sons were obtained after Kallis and her husband thoroughly researched and strongly advocated for such services. Kallis wants to learn more about waivered and community services, public policy, and how to make schools more inclusive. Kallis hopes to one day become a full-time advocate for children and adults with disabilities.
Yesmean Ragheb is raising a child with Down syndrome and receives several therapies to help with motor skills and speech delays. Equipment and medications are very costly and with the graduation from early intervention to Pre-K classes the funding sources move away from Medicare. As her daughter grows, Ragheb is more physically and emotionally spent when caring for her daily physical needs. Ragheb is a family connector for the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota to help families navigate resources for their loved ones with Down syndrome.
Partners in Policymaking was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “The goal is to develop leaders statewide to partner with school systems, medical and business communities so all individuals with disabilities are supported as they become self-confident, independent and contributing citizens across the state,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Governor’s Council.
The Governor’s Council introduced the program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, Partners has trained 1,109 individuals in Minnesota and more than 27,000 people worldwide.
