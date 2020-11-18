Plymouth residents have long awaited a brewery, and as of Nov. 18, that wait is finally over with the official opening of Luce Line Brewing Company.
“The one piece of feedback we get are people are so excited to have something close to home in this area,” said co-owner Kate Coward. “But I’m also excited to couple that with a great quality product and delicious beer.”
For co-owner Tim Naumann, of Plymouth, the location is somewhat of a “diamond in the rough.” The brewery is steps away from the Luce Line State Trail (pronounced "loose") and is integrated into the industrial district at 12901 16th Ave. N., near County Road 6 and Highway 55.
Another unique aspect is that this brewery will share the location with Trailhead Cycling, a bicycle shop in Champlin. The Trailhead owners expect to open in the adjacent 7,000-square-foot space around the first of the year.
As a competitive cyclist, Coward said the concept was two-fold in that she wanted to combine a brewery with a bike shop. Both were lacking in the area.
“I kind of think of it as a lifestyle hub in Plymouth on the Luce Line,” she said. “And so it wasn’t so much about just beer, but it was about a place that could bring people together in different ways.”
And bikes and beer go well together, she added.
Together, the two businesses plan on hosting future events where they utilize the heavily traveled trail.
Having grown up in Orono, Coward said the adjacent trail has special meaning for her. She recalls spending time on the Luce Line Trail while biking, running and walking her dog.
The collocation with a bike shop on a bike trail is different from other breweries in the Twin Cities, Coward said.
“And the other unique thing is you can actually get to our brewery from all over the Twin Cities metro ... on pedestrian or bike paths only. You don’t have to go on a single road. And that, I think, is really, really cool.”
The brewery is approximately 11,000 square feet and is designed with indoor seating and an outdoor patio to provide ample space for safe distancing and to accommodate large private events.
“Both Kate and I care about our customers and want them to have a fun safe time at the brewery,” Naumann said.
Luce Line Brewing will offer six flagship beers, along with three seltzer flavors, and other non-alcoholic beverages and food. Food trucks and live music are also planned.
The beer, all named after trails, include Foggy Bottom Hazy IPA, Mesabi Iron Range Lager, Heartland Hefeweizen, Sault Line Stout, Big Rivers Ale and Mill Town IPA.
The brewery is also meant to be a fun space where beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers alike can enjoy watching a game on one of the eight screens or play a round of darts or Golden Tee in the billiard wing.
“If you’ve got younger kids or you are somebody who wants to maybe watch the ballgame and throw some darts, here it is,” Naumann said. “There really isn’t another brewery that we know of that’s doing this, but it seemed like such a great opportunity.”
Naumann said they are also looking forward to partnering with clubs and other businesses by offering a space for meetings and events that fit the needs of the community.
The brewery is offering membership deals to those who join the Founding Members Club before Dec. 31. The one-year membership offers $1 off taproom pours or crowler purchase, an exclusive T-shirt and pint glass, 10% off merchandise, 25% off event space rental and member-only events and promotions.
The brewery is open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to close on Sunday.
For more information on the brewery and how to join the founding club, visit lucelinebrewing.com.
Trailhead Cycling plans to open in January
Trailhead Cycling owners Pam and Larry Sayler opened their first location in Champlin in 2003. They have been trying to find a location to expand their business to Plymouth after recognizing a strong customer base from the northwest suburb.
Trailhead Cycling is an independent bike dealer that specializes in service and sales of a wide range of bikes and winter fitness products including indoor cycling and fat-tire bikes.
The couple originally intended to open this fall, however, the new business venture has been delayed as they are coming out of a really busy summer of sales as more people took to the outdoors, according to Larry Sayler.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.