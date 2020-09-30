Students in Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s drama department are learning how to adapt in the midst of a pandemic to continue the enriching theater experience for both the actors and audience.
With student safety as her first priority, director Jenny Lovitt found “Little Women” to be the perfect show as it was a small cast and offered a style that would accommodate for social distancing among cast members.
Because the auditorium is now limited to 25 people, Lovitt also needed to find a show that wouldn’t require a lot of physical movement as the performance would need to be recorded for virtual viewing.
“We kind of have this tricky staging that works,” she said, as it allows the performers to remain 6 feet apart at all times.
After last year’s spring production, “The 39 Steps” was canceled as students began distance learning, Lovitt wanted to give her students that theater experience despite the obstacles with the required safety protocols.
“I want to make sure students are learning a new skill, adjusting to the changes and producing something of quality,” she said.
Lovitt also hopes audiences “enjoy seeing students adapting to challenging circumstances and still creating art that has value.”
For example, learning to perform in front of a camera as opposed to a live audience is going to be “a crazy new experience,” said senior Abby Hawkinson, who plays Jo, one of the March sisters in the Louisa May Alcott classic.
“One of the things I love about theater is the audience reactions, so it feels strange to know that we won’t have a live audience to perform for,” Hawkinson said. “The audience brings a special kind of energy to a performance, so it will take a bit more effort on our part to make sure we stay engaging and energized without the audience reactions.”
The play follows the sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Together, they learn how to take care of themselves and each other while their father is off serving in the Civil War and their beloved Marmee must leave to care for him when he becomes ill.
The girls, along with neighbor Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, learn to weather many trials while pursuing their individual passions: Jo’s writing, Meg’s becoming a proper young lady, Beth’s service to the needy and Amy’s art.
The cast of 11 includes Hawkinson as Jo, junior Heidi Mintz as Meg, junior Nora Conzemius as Amy, junior Abby Burbach as Beth, senior Annemarie Martin as Marmee, senior Grace Gooley as Aunt March, junior Quincy Davis as Laurie, sophomore Ava Fredrickson as Hannah, and senior Andy Boese as Father. Also included in the cast are sophomore Jack Mintz and junior Anabella Frey, who is also the stage manager.
While the majority of the play stays true to the original, in this version, Beth doesn’t die.
“It just felt good,” Lovitt said, to leave her in the production and keep it on the positive side, especially in light of the current health crisis.
This is Hawkinson’s seventh production at Armstrong, and this show has “definitely been different” than past productions.
“The community we have built in this program through the years is incredibly tight-knit, especially when the cast is so small, so it has been very strange not being able to be as physically close as we usually are, and not being able to play our normal warm-up games,” she said.
Trying to figure out how to act out each scene and show the communication between the characters without being physically near each other has been one of the biggest challenges, she said.
“There are lots of moments in the script where the four girls, especially, are supposed to be all huddled together and comforting each other, which we obviously can’t actually do,” she said.
Instead, they’ve found a way where each actor has their own section of the stage. They can communicate by either looking at each other or at the designated spaces around the auditorium where the characters would be.
For example, while Marmee is standing behind the four girls, they all look to the front of the stage to imply she is standing there instead of behind them.
Davis, who plays Laurie, agreed it’s been challenging to find that emotional connection between castmates with the limited interaction.
Nonetheless, the show’s characters and message have changed his outlook on life and encourages others to see it.
“The story is all about coming together to fight through hard times, which is something lots of people can relate to with everything going on in the world,” he said. “We’ve worked incredibly hard to make this production the best it could be, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”
Lovitt also pointed out that the message of the play is in a line delivered by Meg: “Don’t let the sun go down on anger. Forgive each other, help each other, and begin again tomorrow.”
“I think we are living in such a contentious time, it’s important to be reminded to love each other and work through hard times together,” Lovitt said.
The 70-minute performance will be recorded and live-streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-10. Links to the free viewings will be posted closer to the show dates and can be found at ahs.rdale.org and the Armstrong High School Theater Department Facebook page.
