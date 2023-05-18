PRISM raises over $200,000; gives new award to four recipients
PRISM, which supports residents in New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Plymouth, sometimes takes a night to celebrate. On May 9, PRISM hosted its 10th annual “Taste of the ‘Burbs” event at Frankie’s Chicago Style Pizza in New Hope and the Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom in Golden Valley.
There was a dinner, an auction, golden tickets, and the first-ever Light of PRISM awards given to people and organizations that have supported the nonprofit’s endeavors. PRISM representatives told the Sun Post May 11 that the event had raised more than $200,000, though a final number had not been reached.
Light of PRISM awards
“There are so many different people and organizations and congregations and specific groups that support us,” Michelle Ness, director of PRISM, said.
Ness hopes the award will be given each year. This year, four recipients took home a triangular glass “prism” with a description of the award and the recipient’s name frosted on the side. Frankie’s Chicago Style Pizza located in New Hope took home an award for a variety of things including hosting meetings, frequent food donations, and supporting the Shop Local fundraiser.
Mike and Janet Mengelkoch earned the Light of PRISM for a variety of things like volunteering and driving the Weekly Food Rescue. The pair also organizes and sponsors the Birthday Room, where registered children receive toys and cake on their birthdays. Mike Mengelkoch also picks up paper towels each month and maintains PRISM’s vehicles.
The Plymouth Lions Club was awarded for its work on the Back to School and Holiday Toy Shoppe donation drives, as well as its volunteerism and financial contributions. Terri Moore, club secretary, said the award was “unexpected but pleasant.”
Moore volunteers for PRISM regularly by sorting through donations at the Shop for Change thrift shop. Over time, Moore has become good friends with fellow volunteers.
“I really enjoy working with PRISM,“ Moore said. “I know that it meets a need in a community and it meets a need for me to be useful.”
Valley Community Presbyterian Church in Golden Valley was given an award for sponsoring the Holiday Toy Shoppe, acting as a key venue, and wrangling individual and group volunteers.
Valley Community Pastor Richard Buller told the Sun Post that the church, like many religious communities, is founded on love. He added that the church strives to love its neighbors, and it does so through actions like volunteering, helping with fundraisers, and hosting events.
“PRISM is the light, and we are just one of the many candles that help them bring their light into the community,” Buller said.
Money raised at “Taste of the ‘Burbs” will go towards PRISM’s programs, like the Marketplace Food Shelf in Golden Valley, a grocery store where people can go once a week to pick up items and supplement their groceries. PRISM also has a little secondhand store next door called Shop for Change, where people can buy lower-cost clothing and household items. Individuals who shop at the food shelf might be given vouchers to pick up a few items free of charge, but often the store is used by the general public. Anybody can buy things from Shop for Change or donate clothes in good condition.
