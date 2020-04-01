Members of Tapestry Interfaith Women, a Plymouth-based organization with a mission to promote religious understanding and friendship through dialogue between women and youth of different faiths and backgrounds, have rallied to bring joy to homeless youth.
“We all need to feel that we are adding to the solution when a crisis hits us, and it’s hard to know where to begin until someone puts an idea on the table,” said Tapestry co-founder Peggy Fairbourne, who learned of the need from her daughter, who works for Lutheran Social Service.
Last month, Tapestry Interfaith Women had to cancel its gathering, which was scheduled at St. Barnabus Lutheran Church in Plymouth, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
The group meets every other month, at a place of worship, and typically includes a guest speaker and a service project. The group had planned to pack baskets of cleaning supplies and other items for Our Saviour’s Housing permanent supportive housing program.
The organization’s members decided instead to focus on an urgent need due to COVID-19 and to pack bags of activities for the young people, ages 16-24, experiencing homelessness and living in either transitional housing or emergency shelters in the Twin Cities.
The idea came after speaking with Fairbourne’s daughter, Jen, who is the director of Metro Homeless Youth Services for Lutheran Social Service, which provides street outreach to youth in the Twin Cities who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness and/or sexual exploitation.
“We discussed her concerns about how her youth could manage a shelter-in-place requirement, when most of them don’t have phones or computers,” Fairbourne said.
“Jen’s initial concern surrounded the need to close drop-in centers, and to rework overnight shelters as 24-hour shelters. If the youth couldn’t comply with the shelter-in-place requirement, they would run the risk of losing their shelter space, and they would be back on the streets. No one wanted that to happen,” Fairbourne said.
These are young people who were already experiencing uncertainty in their lives as many of them are in transitional housing and the shelter, she explained. Now, their situation is exacerbated by COVID-19 with increased fear and isolation, she said.
Jen suggested personalized bags of a combination of hygiene supplies, food items and things to help pass long days of isolation.
Fairbourne organized an online sign-up and donation drive to pack 20 “stir crazy bags,” which include art supplies, one-player games and activity books.
“The response has been enormous,” Fairbourne said, referring to the outpouring from Tapestry members and her church members.
The supplies were packed into bags decorated by children of Tapestry members, ready for distribution to the youth in the shelter.
These bags have brought “tremendous joy” to them, Jen said. “They’re able to feel connected and cared for and that their not forgotten about or alone,” especially during this time of increased isolation, she said.
Jen said that seeing this outpouring of support from Tapestry Interfaith Women has also been comforting for workers like herself, who are also exhausted and working long hours during this time.
“It boosts our spirits and keeps us going,” she said.
About Tapestry
Tapestry Interfaith Women started as a response to the terrorism attack in Paris in November 2015 as a way of improving the world by changing hearts through interfaith understanding.
This included co-founders Farhana Ali of Northwest Islamic Community Center, Leslee Jaeger from Messiah Methodist in Plymouth, and Peggy Fairbourne from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The three women invited friends to Fairbourne’s home in December 2015 and they baked cookies and discussed their religious traditions and decided to formulate an interfaith group. The name came from a Guatemalan tapestry in Fairbourne’s living room, as a symbol of the tapestry of women from the many faiths and countries around the world.
The group has made service a priority at its meetings and has provided support for refugee families from Thai refugee camps. Members have also supported the work of FOCUS Minnesota, Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and homeless youth programs with Lutheran Social Services.
For more information, visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/tapestry.interfaith
