The 864 students in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2021 are ready to celebrate.
The graduating seniors will mark the end of their high school tenure at a commencement ceremony 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. For details on the event, visit wayzataschools.org/whs/academics/graduation.
To learn what’s been on the minds of the soon-to-be graduates, the Sun Sailor reached out to several seniors to ask out about their experience at Wayzata High School and what their plans are for the future.
Sarthak Bansal
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I have improved so much as a person throughout my high school career and in many ways. One of my most memorable learning experiences came from the job I had at Wayzata High School for one term. That job not only helped me to get my first real idea of what a work environment was like, which will help me in future jobs and applications, but it also made me more open to moving around and exploring new things.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Don’t be afraid to voice your opinion when in doubt or ask for help even if you think you might not need it.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will attend the University of Minnesota under a math-related major.
Zach Ferry
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I’ve always enjoyed problem-solving and learning how to use new technology, so the final project for my civil engineering and architecture class has to be the most fun I’ve had doing schoolwork. Our task was to design a new and feasible addition to the high school. Being a lover of all things golf and baseball, I made a practice facility for the baseball, softball and golf teams in the CAD program Revit. The site included cubby space for players, batting cages, golf and baseball simulators and a 1,000-square-foot putting green. Even though I’d had less than three months of experience with the design software, it turned out exactly as I’d envisioned.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell my younger self to slow down and enjoy my time in high school. Too many kids, myself included, just want to be done with school as soon as possible. Now that it’s all over, my friends and I wish we could have some of the time back. Grades are important, but they’re not everything. Have some fun while you’re still young.
What are your plans for after high school?
I will study mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota. As of right now, I’d like to use that degree to become a golf club or golf ball designer for a major golf manufacturer.
Gracey Herzberg
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
There have been a lot of memorable learning experiences from high school. I would say the funniest learning experience was memorizing a scene from “Romeo and Juliet” in freshman English class. I’m not sure why I remember it to this day, but it was a lot of fun to act out characters from the play and my best friend and I still have inside jokes from it. The most beneficial learning experience I have from high school would be the time I spent in the graphic communications Compass program. That class gave me a lot of insight on skills I need after high school and really helped me to grow overall as a person.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Knowing what I know now, I would tell my freshman-year self to take advantage of every opportunity given and to not focus so much on what other people are doing. I remember starting high school and everyone telling me that it goes by fast. I would mention to my freshman-year self that everyone who said that was 100% correct, so enjoy the experience and don’t take it too seriously because there is so much more to life afterward.
What are your plans for after high school?
For my senior year of high school, I took all college classes at Hennepin Technical College through PSEO. I have successfully completed my first year in the architectural technologies program there and am only three credits shy of having all of my general credits completed. I will be taking the second year of the program this fall and plan to have my associate in applied science degree in the spring of 2022. Afterward, I plan on earning a bachelor’s degree in construction/project management.
Elisa Millan
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I took so many good classes and had many excellent teachers at Wayzata High School. Some of my favorite classes were several of the engineering courses. We did a lot of group projects and had the opportunity to do hands-on work and use new technology. Another favorite class was AP environmental science. I really enjoyed the content in that class and the real-world application. Overall, I am grateful for all my academic opportunities at Wayzata High School and feel well prepared for going to college.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
There are many ways to be involved at Wayzata High School. Find activities that you are passionate about as that will lead to new relationships and connections with peers. It’s also important to have a balance between extracurricular activities, academics, volunteering, work and relaxing with friends. I’ve had a lot of fun with the people I have met through all my activities.
What are your plans for after high school?
This fall I will be attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. I plan on triple majoring in environmental science, global health and Spanish. I also plan to participate in women’s soccer and track.
Jake Schneider
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experiences came from all of the teachers and staff. The teachers and staff at Wayzata are incredible and made my experience there unforgettable. I am very grateful that I got to attend such a great high school with such an amazing staff.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Enjoy going to school because it’s over before you know it.
What are your plans for after high school?
I am going to play junior hockey and then attend Colgate University to play hockey.
Will Vogel
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was when my science teacher tried to ride a skateboard through our class freshman year during a lab demonstration and fell flat on his back. He got up right after and had a good laugh with the class.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Knowing what I know now, I would tell my freshman-year self to get my homework done when there is time in school instead of waiting to do it at home. For the social aspect of school, I would suggest being more open to talking to new people and trying new things. There will be many opportunities to meet new people and try new things, so take advantage of them. Lastly, failing a class is not the end of the world. Teachers and counselors are here to help you and they will do so through providing great opportunities to make up missed work.
What are your plans for after high school?
I plan to continue studying cryptocurrency and general business as a personal interest. For college, I plan on getting a four-year business degree at North Dakota State University.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.