The students of Wayzata High School’s graduating class of 2020 are ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives.
The graduating seniors – all 832 of them – will mark the end of their high school career in an atypical fashion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayzata High School will not host a commencement ceremony this month. Instead, the school district is planning for a commencement event Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.
In the event that the ceremony is canceled due to continued social gathering restrictions, the district has begun the process for creating a virtual graduation ceremony that it would be able to implement any time after June 15.
“I know this is not how you had hoped your senior year to go,” Wayzata High Principal Scott Gengler wrote in a letter to students. “Please be assured we will do our very best to make your final days as special as we can considering all the uncertainties around our current situation.”
To learn what’s been on the minds of the soon-to-be graduates, the Sun Sailor spoke with six seniors to find out about their experience at Wayzata High and what their plans are for the fall.
Sydney Baumgartner
Q: What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Wayzata High School?
I was involved in theater, so I think something very memorable for me was just getting out of my shell. I auditioned for many shows and really put myself out there. I was able to learn more about myself and meet new people and get really close to people in theater while also meeting more people through school because I wasn’t so shy.
Q: Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would probably say, yes Wayzata is huge and it can be scary, but it does become small. You can still totally meet a good group of people. I wish I had been more open to meeting more people right away. … And enjoy every second because now, with it cut short, I’m definitively just sad that I didn’t take in every moment that I could have.
Q: What are your plans after graduating?
I’m going to Concordia-Moorehead to sing in the choir and study to go into elementary education because I want to be a teacher. … I’m really excited for that.
Brendan Bloom
Q: What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Wayzata High School?
I liked the community that was created in Mr. Downing’s American Literature class. I got really close with a lot of people in the class and Mr. Downing always made the class fun to be in. I learned a lot in that class.
Q: Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would change some of the classes that I took. ... I took AP statistics my junior year instead of just going to calculus, which is what most people do. And I probably would have done calculus junior year and statistics my senior year.
Q: What are your plans after graduating?
I’m going to go to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and I’m going to study computer science.
Malaki Jackson
Q: What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Wayzata High School?
Our football team won state and went undefeated ... It just showed us that the hard work we put in through the summer really showed on the field. It was awesome.
Q: Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Don’t slack. Take everything seriously, but also have fun because you can’t take it too seriously.
Q: What are your plans after graduating?
I will attend the University of St. Thomas to study mechanical engineering and play football.
Archit Mishra
Q: What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Wayzata High School?
The teacher that definitely made the most impact in my life was Kevin Johnson, who was my psychology teacher. He actually retired midway through this year. His learning style, technique and his passion really stood out in high school and he really helped develop my personal interest in psychology.
Q: Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would tell my freshman year self to just not stress out as much and to know that everything will turn out in the end. I always tended to overthink every outcome or decision that came forward in my life, and I would stress over making the right decision. I would tell myself that it’s nothing that I need to be so stressed out over.
Q: What are your plans after graduating?
I’ll be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for management information systems. This was a goal I’ve had in place for myself since eighth grade.
Jasmine Smiley
Q: What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Wayzata High School?
During my junior year I went on a trip called the Civil Rights Research Experiment. … Wayzata got a group of students together and we traveled to different states down south where we got to learn more about black history and culture. I thought it was something cool that the school got to do because there are not a lot of minorities who represent Wayzata High School. Learning about our history and our ancestry was pretty cool and something that was pretty memorable for students.
Q: Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
I would say to not try to rush anything. When I was a freshman, I was excited about the future and I wanted to have everything planned out. I think it’s important for every younger student to know that things kind of just happen. It’s not going to be a perfect path for you, and you’ve just got to take things one at a time.
Q: What are your plans after graduating?
After graduation, I’m planning to go to Georgia State University and major in nursing.
Ingrid Sund
Q: What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Wayzata High School?
The biggest learning experience I have from Wayzata High School is that no matter where I go, no matter how big the school that I’m in or how big of a workplace, I can always find what I’m good at. I can always find my place no matter where I go, whether that’s joining clubs, starting a club or joining sports. There’s always a place for me.
Q: Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
To take advantage of every single opportunity that’s given. During my freshman year I really didn’t join that many clubs or branch out as much as I wish I would have. I just wish I had taken advantage of every single opportunity that I was given – go to every single school dance, join any sport, any club that I was interested in because that was really what made my high school experience so memorable.
Q: What are your plans after graduating?
Next year, I’m planning on attending the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. Right now, I’m planning on double majoring in earth science and Spanish, but that will most likely change.
