A 33-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for second-degree murder in the July 6 fatal shooting of Jay Boughton, 56, of Crystal.
The suspect, who will be identified upon formal charges, was arrested Aug. 24 in Decatur, Ill., according to Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden, who made the announcement during a press conference Sept. 2.
The arrest comes eight weeks after Boughton was shot in the head by a suspect in a passing vehicle on Highway 169.
According to Fadden, the suspect was taken into custody without incident by United States Marshals and the Decatur Police Department and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
Fadden thanked all those who helped with the case, including the nearly 400 tips that have been generated to date.
“This was truly a needle in a haystack,” Fadden said of the 1500 hours “of painstaking investigation work.”
This arrest does not mean the case is over, Fadden said, noting detectives are continuing to follow leads, conduct interviews and review additional evidence.
Fadden said upon hearing the news of the arrest, the Boughton family stated “they were just appreciative that there is some sort of closure at this point.”
While no specific details were given about the suspect or the motive, Fadden said the suspect does have a criminal history, adding this is still a very open and active investigation. More details on the suspect will be available upon release of the charging documents.
Boughton was an assistant coach for Armstrong/Cooper Youth Baseball Association and former coach for the Crystal Little League. He died from a gunshot wound to the head after allegedly being shot from a vehicle in the other lane while driving south on Highway 169.
Since then, investigators have been searching for the suspect, going off of “grainy traffic management camera footage” of the suspect vehicle.
“It was a little discouraging early on but ... we have some of the best detectives and officers that work for the Plymouth Police Department, and they never stopped working on this case,” Fadden said. “They’re exhausted but also relieved that we’re at the point we are right now.”
