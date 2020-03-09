Minnesota joined 13 other states this year for Super Tuesday, the day when the greatest number of U.S. states had primary elections and caucuses for the 2020 presidential primary.
This was Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992 and only the fourth in state history.
The two major parties, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party, submitted candidates for the ballot. Chairs of the state parties had the ability to choose which candidates are listed. The Republican ballot for Minnesota listed only incumbent President Donald Trump, although voters had the option to write in another name.
The DFL ballot included 15 candidates, most of whom had suspended their campaigns before Super Tuesday. The DFL candidates on the ballot were Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marrianne Williamson and Andrew Yang. There was also a space for uncommitted DFL voters.
Klobuchar bowed out of the race the day before Super Tuesday. In the days after the primary, Bloomberg and Warren dropped out.
Only presidential candidates were on the ballot. Primaries for other races will be in August.
Here are the vote counts for the top five candidates in Plymouth and Wayzata, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
The numbers for Plymouth, where 12,945 votes were cast, show residents followed statewide trends in the presidential primary, with Biden getting the most DFL votes with 6,115 votes (47%) cast across the 23 precincts. Sanders followed Biden with 2,984 votes (23%), Warren received 1,704 votes (13%), Bloomberg garnered 1,356 votes (10%) and Klobuchar received 786 votes (6%).
Trump garnered 1,252 votes in Plymouth from Republicans.
In Wayzata, a total of 957 voters cast their ballots for Super Tuesday.
Biden was favored by DFL voters with 390 votes (47.74%), followed by Bloomberg with 160 votes (19.58%). Sanders received 112 votes (13.71%), Warren collected 72 votes (8.81%) and Klobuchar netted 69 votes (8.45%).
Republican voters cast 133 votes in Wayzata for Trump.
Statewide, Biden ended up on top with 287,401 votes (38.64%) over Sanders, who received 222,335 votes (29.89%). Warren placed third with 114,653 votes (15.41%), followed by Bloomberg at 61,849 votes (8.31%) and Klobuchar with 41,501 votes (5.58%).
Of Minnesota’s 75 delegates, Biden received 38 delegates, Sanders received 27 delegates and Warren received 10 delegates.
Looking ahead
Super Tuesday kicked off a busy election year for local, state and national races. A state primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11, and the general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters will cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate race for the seat held by Tina Smith and in Congressional District 3, where DFLer Dean Phillips won in 2018, along with all Minnesota House and Senate seats.
Locally, voters will choose candidates for Hennepin County Board, Three Rivers Park Board and in city elections for Plymouth, including wards 1 (northwest) and 3 (southeast) and an at-large seat. In Medicine Lake, three council seats are up for election.
In Wayzata, the mayor and two city council seats on the ballot. The Robbinsdale School Board will have three seats up for election.
Community Editor Kristen Miller contributed to this report.
