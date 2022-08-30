Katie Fisher has been a long-time Sunshine Factory employee, and was hit by an impaired driver on May 15
On Tuesday, Sept. 6 the Sunshine Factory restaurant at 4100 Vinewood Lane, Plymouth is hosting a fundraiser to financially support long-time employee Katie Fisher.
Fisher, who has worked at the Sunshine Factory restaurant for over 20 years, needs ongoing care and support after being struck by an impaired driver earlier this year. Every penny of food and beverage sales will be given directly to her to aid her financially through recovery.
According to a release from the Sunshine Factory, on May 15 of this year, Katie Fisher and her husband, Dan Fisher of Maple Grove, were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Highway 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Park when the accident occurred. They were on the way to pick up their daughter, Grace, from a sleepover at her dance studio when a driver under the influence struck their car at over 70 miles per hour. Katie’s husband tragically died on impact, and Katie herself was in critical condition.
She received life-saving measures at the scene, later being transported to North Memorial hospital where she spent 75 days receiving multiple surgeries and recovering. Katie suffered “several strokes, a broken back, a torn diaphragm, and significant damage to her back”, according to the release. She continues to receive outpatient care, and now lives at her parent’s house with her daughter.
April Hanson, the general manager and operating partner of the Sunshine Factory, shared that the company wanted to provide aid to Katie as soon as they heard about the accident.
“The question for us was never ‘what should we do for Katie?’ it was ‘when can we do it?’,” she said. “When we received the news from Katie’s family we were all in a state of shock. It was a very emotional time for all of us. We knew her husband, Dan, and the loss of him combined with the uncertainty of Katie’s condition was tough.”
Hanson shared that Katie is a very valued employee of the Sunshine Factory, and a wonderful person. “Katie has a bubbly personality. Everyone loves her. She’s funny, quick-witted, she’s a very hard worker, a true friend and a dedicated mother and wife,” Hanson said, “She’s the total package.”
In response to Katie’s life-altering accident, the Sunshine Factory decided to host a fundraiser to help her financially. “Katie was in the hospital for over 75 days, she will be relearning to do basic tasks and her life as she once knew it will never be the same,” Hanson said. “She has lost her husband and also all forms of income. We will always have a spot for her here when she is ready to return.”
While Katie is still recovering physically, the fundraiser at the Sunshine Factory will help her recover financially. “We are donating 100% of all food and beverage sales to Katie,” Hanson said. “We are hoping to write her a big check.”
Those wishing to participate in the fundraiser can call 763-535-7000 to make a reservation, or to order food to-go. People are also welcome to make donations at the Sunshine Factory, or directly to Katie at her Venmo account, @katiefisher24.
“Tell your family, friends and neighbors to stop by from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.,” Hanson said. “Let’s help [Katie] out as much as we possibly can!”
