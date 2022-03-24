Justin Anderson is on a mission to teach children the value of collecting and recycling single-use plastics.
The 2019 Wayzata High School graduate has been hard at work on a program after receiving a grant from the Wayzata Rotary Club late last year. Anderson said he knew right away where his first visit was going to be for the new program.
“Sunset Hill was always going to be the first school that I started it at,” Anderson said March 16 while standing inside the elementary school’s entryway.
As a former student of the school, Anderson said he was excited to return and walk the halls. He said he was also eager to share what he’s now working on as a third-year student at Macalester College, where he plans to major in geology and minor in environmental studies.
Utilizing a lab at the college, Anderson has been melting down single-use plastics – like coffee lids, straws and takeout containers – and turning them into reusable products like drink coasters, backpack carabiners, combs, soap dishes and more.
Anderson said he wants students to understand that single-use plastics are typically quite difficult to recycle because they fall into the crevices of recycling machinery and are often not accepted by recycling centers.
“I’m kind of presenting the somewhat surprising idea that not everything is currently being recycled or recycled the right way,” Anderson said. “And that (the students) can be a part of the change.”
As part of the project, Anderson has been working with Sunset Hill Gifted and Talented teacher Michele Hull and Student Support Specialist Cassie VanKoeverden.
Hull said members of Sunset Hill’s student council have also lent a helping hand by working to hang up posters around the school encouraging students to bring in single-use plastics from their homes.
VanKoeverden said she’s already heard a positive response from students, including a pair of fifth-graders who had a strong reaction to seeing Anderson’s video of plastic littering an otherwise idyllic beach.
“That video was really powerful for them to see,” VanKoeverden said.
Anderson said his plan is to gather all of the materials collected at the school on or around Earth Day April 22, and take them back to the lab at Macalester to turn them into reusable products. This work is part of Anderson’s independent study course in which he is working with a chemistry professor to study and analyze the toxins emitted from melted plastics in order to determine the viability of in-home recycling of single-use plastics.
Anderson said his overall program is inspired by the Dutch-based nonprofit organization Precious Plastic, which centers around an initiative to provide open-source blueprints that can be used to create plastic recycling equipment.
To learn more about Anderson’s work and his Second Melt LLC, visit plasticoasters.wordpress.com.
