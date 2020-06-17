The Wayzata High School parking lot was abuzz with activity June 11 as a community food drive successfully filled two semitrailers with donations.
We Are Wayzata Strong, a community-based group of west metro neighbors and students in the Wayzata High School Y.E.S Program, organized the event. Beginning at 8 a.m., community members were invited to drop off canned goods, cooking staples, diapers, toilet paper and other household items in honor of Wayzata School District teachers, counselors, staff, 2020 graduates and all front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We as a group just said, ‘Hey, we are in a good position to make a difference,’” said Dan Schmidt, member of We Are Wayzata Strong.
The group also found support through sponsorships from more than a dozen businesses, several Plymouth and Wayzata athletic associations and city leaders.
We Are Wayzata Strong decided the donations would go to Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, whose food shelf serves more than 250 households every week. And with the pandemic causing record-high unemployment rates, the necessity of the food shelf has only grown in the past several months.
“I think, at first, they thought we were joking, but when they saw our business plan … they were just absolutely flabbergasted by what we were doing,” Schmidt said.
The initial goal of the donation drive, which the group named Stack the Semi, was to fill a semitrailer with donations.
“To be honest, [a food drive] usually means the truck bed of a pickup truck or the back of a Suburban or maybe a few cars that come together. When they said that their goal was to fill a semi, I was surprised. I didn’t know if they would be able to do that,” said Liz Erstad-Hicks community engagement director for Interfaith Outreach.
By 11:30 a.m., well before the drive’s 2 p.m. end time, a semitrailer was already filled.
“It’s just an example of how the community always exceeds my expectations, always steps up to challenge and really shows generosity to our neighbors,” Erstad-Hicks said.
As the trailer was being unloaded at Interfaith Outreach, a steady flow of cars kept arriving as dozens of young volunteers helped unload the donations and stack them onto pallets.
By the time the truck returned to the school just before 2 p.m., there were enough donations to fill the trailer again.
The second load of donations was sent to the Frogtown Neighborhood Association, a St. Paul nonprofit organization, to help after the recent unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
By the end of the day, a total of 44 pallets of donations were collected.
Among the many student volunteers who helped out during the drive was Anthony Tomczik, a Wayzata High School hockey player who just finished his sophomore year.
Tomczik said he was surprised at the sheer volume of items that were collected in such a short period of time.
“Thanks for helping out,” he said as another car pulled up with a back seat full of donations. “It means a lot.”
