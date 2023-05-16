Included in the department’s April 30 to May 6 reports were these incidents:
April 30 - Possible shots fired call on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from auto on the 7500 block of 22nd Street West and the 4200 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Animal at large on the 3800 block of Lynne Avenue South.
- Shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary in progress on the 2600 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Single vehicle accident on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard. Driver arrested for driving under the influence.
- Loud music on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
May 1 - Theft from auto on the 3700 block of Quebec Avenue South and the 4200 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Attempted theft from auto on the 4300 block of Mackey Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of 40th Street West.
- Shoplifter trespassed on the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
- Theft on the 7900 block of 28th Street West.
May 2 - Animal cruelty on the 1800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Found ammunition on the 2900 block of Salem Avenue South.
- Trespassing on the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Suspicious activity along Cedar Lake Road. Flyers with “white supremacists’” name and addresses posted in the area.
- Theft from auto on the 2100 block of Glenhurst Road.
- Possible shots fired on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Fraud on the 400 block of Shelard Parkway. Caller was hacked. Loss: $15,600.
May 4 - Fight on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Threats on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Animal bite on the 2800 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Alarm - hold-up/robbery on the 8200 block of Highway 7.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4100 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Driving while intoxicated on the Highway 100.
May 5 - Assisting Golden Valley police on a burglary on the 8900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Suspicious activity on the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South. Drone flying over Beth El Synagogue.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South. Theft from locker.
- Shoplifting on the 8900 block of Highway 7 and the 5800 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Threats on the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.
- Stolen package on the 2700 block of Toledo Avenue South.
May 6 - Theft on the 4400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Stolen bike out of garage on the 2800 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Threatening emails on the 4800 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft of wallet on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from locker on the 4600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Shoplifting on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Noise/loud music on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.