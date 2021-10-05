a207NW_HomecomingBlockPartyCUT2.jpg

Families test out their skills at a football toss game set up for Wayzata High School’s Homecoming Block Party. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Wayzata High School football team enters the stadium for their Oct. 1 homecoming game. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Students and families meet outside Wayzata High School Stadium Oct. 1 for this year’s Homecoming Block Party. The community gathering included food trucks, games and fundraising booths. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Students from Wayzata High School’s Club Y.E.S. youth service program collect food donations during the school’s Homecoming Block Party. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The Crepe and Cake food truck serves French confections to a line of customers outside Wayzata High School prior to the Oct. 1 homecoming football game. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

