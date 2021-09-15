Included in the department’s reports were these incidents:

Aug. 30 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damages and minor injuries along Highway 7 in Deephaven.

- 74-year-old woman arrested for domestic assault at Ivy Lane in Shorewood.

Aug. 31 - 27-year-old woman cited for failure to maintain lanes and driving without an interlock system following a two-vehicle crash with moderate damages and no reported injuries along Christmas Lake Road in Excelsior.

Sept. 7 - 32-year-old man arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and possession of a dangerous weapon along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Sept. 8 - 36-year-old male arrested for domestic assault at Morse Avenue in Excelsior.

