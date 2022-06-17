Event follows the recent proclamation of Somali American Heritage Day in Plymouth
Hiddo Soor International will be hosting a Somali Cultural Festival beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Hilde Park in Plymouth.
At the event, Somali speakers, musicians, and artists will take the stage to share the Somali culture with all attendees. Additionally, there will be food, dancing, sports, art; Something fun for everyone!
Hiddo Soor International is an organization that was co-founded by Mohamed Issa Wardere, a Plymouth resident of 10 years. When planning the event, Wardere said, “The main goal we have is for people to enjoy themselves and have fun. It’s open to everyone. Neighbors. Any citizen in Plymouth or other cities, we welcome”.
For Wardere, this festival holds a special place. He said, “It means a lot to me, especially for my kids and their friends who grew up here, from kindergarten to high school. It’s their opportunity to have fun. I’m very excited for kids in Plymouth to be happy and see our culture.”
Wardere added that while he has five children in the Plymouth school system, many of their friends are unaware of Somali traditions and lifestyle. To him, this event is a chance to connect with and educate the public on his history. Wardere added that while the festival is about Somali people, the crucial demographic will be the non-Somali attendees. He said, “A lot of Somali people, we know our culture. It’s other people, Americans, who don’t know about our culture, that we want to learn about us.”
Hiddo Soor International was co-founded by Wardere and Nimcaan Hilaac in 2021. Their goal in creating this organization was to empower Somali people living in America, as well as preserve Somali culture to the future. Wardere said, “Me and Nimcaan, we talked about how Somali people were not active in the community [in Plymouth], and we wanted to create this festival. There are many Somali organizations in Minneapolis, but there aren’t many in the suburban areas. We want people here to see the culture.”
A proclamation was recently drafted naming June 18, the day of the festival, as Somali American Heritage Day in Plymouth. This proclamation was signed by Mayor Jeff Wosje on June 9. It aims to recognize the thousands of Somali people that reside in Plymouth, their roles as working people, family members, and citizens of the city, and the bias and discrimination faced by Somali people across the country and in the Plymouth community.
