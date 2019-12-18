Fundraising effort led by Interfaith Outreach aims to raise $2.6 million
With just a few weeks to go, Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners officials are hoping to bring in another $1 million in donations for this year’s Sleep Out campaign.
As of Dec. 12, the 24th annual Sleep Out had collected $1.69 million toward the goal of $2.6 million by the end of the year. Last year’s campaign met and surpassed its $2.4 million goal, making it the most successful Sleep Out to date.
The Plymouth-based nonprofit’s fundraising and awareness campaign asks the community to help prevent homelessness by donating to support the organization’s work to help families and individuals address their immediate needs and provide follow-up support through case managers, food shelf access, employment services, housing and transportation.
Families, neighborhoods and local faith groups are also encouraged to brave the cold weather and sleep outside in boxes, tents and cars (or donate to those who do) as a reminder of what some struggling with homelessness face daily.
Among the many people who have come to Interfaith Outreach for assistance is 43-year-old Earl Vaa, who became homeless in May 2017.
“I was diagnosed with heart failure and I was unable to work,” Vaa said. “I kind of lost everything and I ended up moving into my car.”
Vaa said he was introduced to Interfaith Outreach through the Hennepin County Human Services Center in Hopkins. After that, he began regularly checking in at the Interfaith Outreach offices in Plymouth.
“At this time I was in and out of the hospital so much that I really was more checking in with them and kind of letting them know what was going on in my life,” Vaa said. “And they were always there if I needed something and to do what they could to help.”
Vaa said he was in and out of the hospital 12 times within a year. And during one of his hospital stays, his car was repossessed.
“I ended up in a shelter in downtown Minneapolis at the Salvation Army, but I was still in contact with [Interfaith Outreach] and they ended up helping me get the vehicle I have today,” he said, adding that the organization also helped him get car insurance. “That was the first major thing that they helped me with, which impacted my life greatly.”
Every week, Vaa said, he meets with a case manager who helps him find and complete housing applications. As he continues through the process of finding a place to live, Interfaith has assisted him through the nonprofit organization’s food shelf, by giving him gas cards, helping him with his cell phone bills, helping pay for car repairs and putting him up in a hotel this past winter on the coldest nights.
Last spring, Vaa was invited to stay at the home of John and Alison Lacroix, who are fellow members of Plymouth Covenant Church, while he continues to get healthy and find a place of his own.
“I know they love me, and I love them, but it’s still their home and still a temporary thing,” Vaa said. “I still need to get my life going again. I need to get back into a routine. I figure I have about a year left of getting my health back at the pace I’m going, and I need a place to start doing that so I can get back into working and get back into doing the things I want to do.”
Vaa said the past two and a half years have taught him a lot about the willingness of others to help a stranger in need.
“I’ve met so many people through this process. I’m actually kind of grateful this happened to me. ... Sometimes when I say this to people they think I’m crazy, but if you live it, you learn a lot about humanity this way,” he said. “It’s kind of amazing.”
Vaa said he considers Interfaith Outreach to be the template for how nonprofit service organizations around the country should run.
“I’ll walk in and there are people who are so loving and caring. ... They’ve actually thanked me for allowing them to help me,” he said. “I think that’s pretty amazing.”
Since the Sleep Out began, Interfaith Outreach has collected more than $29 million and has provided help to thousands of families and individuals in the community. The money raised, officials from the organization said, has prevented families from experiencing homelessness more than 33,000 times in the nonprofit’s service area of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
The roots of the Sleep Out were planted in 1996 when Bob Fisher, a Wayzata shoe repairman, unknowingly launched the community campaign after deciding to collect donations to sleep in a tent on winter nights to provide Thanksgiving meals for struggling families. In two weeks, Fisher had raised $10,000 and the Sleep Out was born.
For more information, visit iocp.org/donations/sleep-out.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.