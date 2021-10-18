An unknown suspect walked into the lobby of Emagine Willow Creek movie theater, 9900 Shelard Parkway, Plymouth around 8:53 p.m. Oct. 15 and allegedly fired off at least two rounds from a firearm, according to the Plymouth Police Department. No one was injured and there are few witnesses, according to Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden.
Officers cleared the movie theater to verify there were no injuries and began taking statements from movie theater staff and the few witnesses who witnessed the shooting.
As of Monday, there are still no suspects in custody.
“Our detectives are continuing to follow up with locating witnesses that are willing to speak with us about what they witnessed that evening,” Fadden said. “We do believe there are witnesses that know who the suspect is.”
