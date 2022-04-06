Wayzata High School students Anaya Gokarn and Catherine Lam unload donations from a vehicle March 31 during Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners’ Shop Then Drop event. The drive-thru donation drop-off was part of the Prevent Hunger campaign, which aims to raise $250,000 in donations and items for the food shelf by April 15. The effort will help stock the food shelf at Interfaith Outreach while also aiding the organization to fight hunger at its root causes through employment and family support services. For more information and to learn how to donate to the Prevent Hunger campaign, visit iocp.org/preventhunger.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Interfaith Outreach Executive Director Kevin Ward, left, stands with Don Davidson and Ruth Maynard of Sears Imported Autos, which sponsored the March 31 Shop Then Drop donation event at Interfaith Outreach in Plymouth.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata High students Aayaan Farooq and Catherine Lam bring donated food and household items inside Interfaith Outreach’s food shelf. The nonprofit is asking community members for specific items to be donated to the food shelf during this year’s Prevent Hunger campaign. These items include kids cereal, pasta sauce, canned fruit, diced tomatoes, dried fruit (like dates, banana chips, raisins, etc.), paper towels, shampoo and toilet paper. Last fiscal year, the nonprofit distributed nearly 300 tons of food and household goods to local families.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
