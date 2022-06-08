Residents of Plymouth will have several choices to represent them in the Minnesota Legislature when voting this fall in then 2022 election.
After redistricting, Senate District 42 will now represent a majority of Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
House districts have also changed in Plymouth. Once divided into four separate districts (44A, 44B, 45A and 46A), the majority of Plymouth is now split into 42A and 42B, with the smaller southeast portion in 43B.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Bonnie Westlin filed for the DFL party for the State Senator seat in District 42. She will face either Will Dammann and Paul Hillen, who both filed to run for the Republican party. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 9.
For the State Representative seat in District 42A, which covers the area west of Vicksburg Lane and south of Highway 55 in Plymouth, Kathy Burkett filed as a Republican and Ned Carroll will represent the DFL.
In State Rep. District 42B, Republican Jackie Schroeder will face Ginny Klevorn for the DFL. District 42B covers the area north of Highway 55 and east of Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth.
Klevorn has previously served as the State Rep. for District 44A, which included parts of Plymouth.
For residents in southeastern Plymouth who live in District 43. Incumbent and Ann H. Rest has filed for the State Senator District 43 race for the DFL, as has Andrew Thomas Schuler in the Legal Marijuana Now party. The only filer in the State Representative 43B race is Mike Freiberg. District 43B includes the portion of Plymouth south of Medicine Lake and east of Zachary Lane North.
The only filer in the race for Hennepin County Commissioner, District 2 is incumbent Irene Fernando. District 2 covers several Plymouth precincts as well as Medicine Lake, Golden Valley, St. Anthony and parts of Minneapolis.
Seven have filed for Hennepin County Attorney: Martha Holton Dimick, Jarvis Jones, Tad Jude, Mary Moriarty, Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh and Ryan Winkler. The seat is currently occupied by Mike Freeman, who has previously announced his retirement from the position.
Three have filed in the race for Hennepin County Sheriff: Joseph Banks, Jai Hanson and Dawanna Witt. The seat is currently occupied by David Hutchinson, who has previously announced that he will not seek re-election following a drunk-driving crash in December.
A panel appointed by the Minnesota Judicial Branch unveiled congressional and legislative redistricting plans earlier this year. The plans restructure the boundaries of state and national political offices in the state until the next Census in 2030.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure that the people of each district are equally represented. This is done every 10 years after the census.
Plymouth is currently represented by state senators Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka), and Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park). Plymouth’s state representatives are Ryan Winkler (DFL- Golden Valley), Klevorn, and Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka). Stewart announced earlier it this year that she will retire from the State Senate and not run in a primary for newly drawn Senate District 45, which no longer represents Plymouth. Latz has filed in District 46, which doesn’t include Plymouth either. Acomb is running for the State Rep. 45B seat. Winkler is running for Hennepin County Attorney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.