A group of seven Eagle Scouts from Plymouth were recognized during an in-person Court of Honor May 22 at French Regional Park.
The event was a culmination honoring the scouts’ years of achievements as part of Troop 3567, which meets at and is sponsored by Pilgrim United Methodist Church, at Zachary Lane and Rockford Road in Plymouth.
Celebrating their Eagle ranks were Zachary Vaa, Adam Trumbower, Matthew Johnson, Darien Fodor, Richard McCoy, Ian Friske and Clayton Weum.
For some of the members, this ceremony comes a year or more after achieving the Eagle rank because their individual courts of honor was canceled due to the pandemic.
“After months of being cooped up by COVID, I am so glad that the seven boys honored in Saturday’s ceremony finally got to celebrate their pinnacle achievement in scouting,” said Brenda McCoy, mother of Eagle Scout Richard McCoy.
As a parent, McCoy said she is grateful for the opportunities that scouting gave her sons and the “amazing leadership” that helped them get there.
“While I watched these young men stand up to receive their final rank advancement, I saw seven different personalities, joined together in one Brotherhood of Scouting,” she said.
Richard McCoy said he is honored to be awarded the highest rank a youth can receive in scouting and encourages other youth to consider joining the organization.
“I am thankful for all that scouting taught me over the years and for the adults that believed in me and provided guidance and advice along the way,” he said. “I would strongly encourage youth to join scouting as there are many benefits such as learning life skills, leadership and time management as well as developing camaraderie with fellow scouts.”
Scoutmaster Tim Johnson said the event was extra special for their troop as it included a lot more scouts, troop leaders and three former scoutmasters.
“It turned out to be something far better than if they’d had their own,” Johnson said, explaining that typically Eagles will have individual, smaller Courts of Honor.
“It was really a highlight for our troop – a highlight of the decade,” he said.
What also makes this group unique is the fact that they all went through the program together, earning ranks within a year or two of each other in spite of a pandemic.
The national average of scouts who start at age 11 and achieve Eagle rank is 5%, while this group reached well over 50%, Johnson said.
The high rate is a testament to the boys’ shared commitments to scouting, as well as the support from both their parents and the leadership of the troop, Johnson explained.
“You really need all those things to culminate into an Eagle rank,” Johnson said.
Part of the process of obtaining the Eagle rank is a community service project.
While some Scouts completed their projects prior to the pandemic, others had to modify their projects to accommodate the added challenges associated with the restrictions.
For example, Friske completed an elevated garden at a local church with the help of his close family members, while McCoy constructed a storage shed at Zachary Lane Park in the fall of 2019 with much more community involvement.
“As a parent, I am incredibly grateful for everything the program has done for both of my boys ... teaching them valuable life skills, camping skills and what it means to be a good citizen,” said Brenda McCoy, his mother.
“They are given opportunities that most kids do not get exposed to in sporting and many other community programs,” she said. “For example, both of my sons sat down and talked about the U.S. Constitution with a federal judge in Minneapolis - an experience they will likely never forget. One was even invited to lead the Pledge of Allegiance for a group being sworn in as new U.S. citizens.”
During the event, Lewis “Lew” Ely was honored for his longtime involvement and leadership in Troop 3567. Ely spent 75 years in scouting and more than 30 years serving in the local troop in Plymouth. He is 90 years old and earned the Eagle Scout award in 1946.
One scout leader said: “Mr. Ely is a servant leader and has passed this trait down to many boys in the scouting program.”
