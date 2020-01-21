The cast and crew of the Armstrong High School Theatre department have been busy bringing Whoville to life for this year’s winter musical, “Seussical,” which hits the colorful stage Friday, Jan. 31.
“‘Seussical’ takes some of our most beloved Dr. Seuss characters like Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, as Mayzie LaBird, Gertrude McFuzz, and it integrates all of those stories into one,” starting with Horton hearing a Who, said Director Megan Kelly Hubbell.
Hubbell had served as choreographer in past theater productions and was hired after Jenny Lovitt stepped down last January.
The story then revolves around Horton saving the Whos in Whoville from the jungle animals, while touching on valuable life lessons.
One of the big lessons Hubbell said she talked about with the students is Horton’s mantra: “A person’s a person, no matter how small.”
“We have to stand up and defend everybody not just – in Horton’s case – who we can see, but we have to stand up for those whose voices aren’t as strong,” Hubbell said.
Another example is Gertrude’s lesson in finding her own voice and self-confidence after realizing that having a fancy tail, or looking a certain way, was not a measure of her worth, Hubbell explained.
Audiences of all ages will also get to see a colorful set designed entirely by the technical crew, “with lots of levels and things to play on,” including slides, ramps and Who houses.
“They’ve done an incredible job,” she said of the set-builders.
The director also said the show is sure to be “a great escape” with lots of laughs and is a great family show.
“It’s a perfect opportunity for the tall and the small, so bring them all,” Hubbell said.
She chose “Seussical” for this year’s musical because it’s one she is very familiar with, having choreographed it three times during the past year at other theaters.
“I wanted to pick a show I knew very well,” Hubbell said, noting she gave birth 11 days before auditions.
She also loves the show. “It’s so rich in and so full of lots of different characters and I wanted a show that would give an opportunity for many students to shine,” she said, noting the play includes 52 cast members and offers many leads and groups throughout the production.
As a choreographer, she can testify to just how dedicated these students are in the program.
“It’s the reason I wanted to apply for this job as director,” she said, describing the teens as hard-working, fun and able to accomplish a lot. “You challenge them, and they rise to the occasion.”
Senior Jacob McCullough plays Horton the elephant, who hears voices from a small speck of dust, which he comes to find out is a tiny planet.
“He’s such a lovable, sweet character. It’s really fun to play,” McCullough said, adding that he has some “pretty great songs, too.”
Sophomore Abby Burbach plays a boy named JoJo, a “young thinker with a wild imagination that comes to life with the help of the Cat in the Hat” played by Junior Andy Boese. JoJo also lives in Whoville, a community on the tiny planet.
“It’s super fun and there’s lots of great technical elements and surprises along the way,” Burbach said of the show.
As the Cat in the Hat, who also serves as the master of ceremonies of the show, Boese has learned alot. “It’s definitely helped me grow a lot as an actor,” he said.
Boese said this show is more “child-friendly” than the shows staged in recent past.
“It’s just very whimsical and kind of brings about the child-like feeling of just imagining things in your head all day long. They finally come to life and they are on the stage dancing.”
The three lead casts also raved about the colorful set, which they describe as a playground on stage.
“The set is phenomenal,” Boese said.
“I like that it’s predominantly music and dancing,” McCullough said of the show. “It’s a feel-good story that will make you smile.”
Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8. A free senior citizen performance will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The theater department will host a booster event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the foyer of the auditorium. The event will include games and activities for children, along with donuts and milk with Horton and his pals. The cost is $10 per child. Attendees are asked to register online at ahs.show/donuts
