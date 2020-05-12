Construction is expected to begin in June to enhance commuter and pedestrian safety on Peony Lane near the Wayzata High School.
Analysis of the area was prompted after student runners were injured after being struck by vehicles in the fall of 2018.
An analysis of crash data (see graph) was conducted over three years (November 2015 to December 2018) at various intersections on Peony Lane. There were 23 vehicle crashes, including two pedestrian crashes, at the Schmidt Lake Road intersection, the main entrance to the school.
At the intersection at Peony Lane and 51st Avenue, which is a side street for bus traffic, there were four vehicle crashes, including one pedestrian crash.
The Plymouth Police and Public Works department officials worked with the Wayzata School District to study this area to identify safety improvements and develop a design plan to match the recommendations, according to Michael Thompson, the city’s public works director. This included the district eliminating the closest access in the parking lot on the private road at 51st Avenue, which was causing backup and safety issues at the Peony/Schmidt Lake intersection.
Plans include traffic signal improvements, pedestrian safety enhancements, pavement striping changes and additional turning capacity into the main school entrance.
Improvements to the roadway will be constructed to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety and reduce delays.
The improvements include a dedicated southbound right-turn lane, pedestrian signal enhancements, such as countdown timers, ADA push buttons, and pedestrian interval timing. Pedestrians will also be rerouted from 51st Avenue to the signalized crossing at Schmidt Lake Road (main parking entrance).
Added signage and pavement striping will help drivers identify which lane to be in, as well as a dedicated south-bound turn lane to decrease delays and separate through traffic from vehicles entering the school property.
New landscaped medians, curb extensions and updated lane striping along Peony Lane will be added to help facilitate the flow of traffic, reduce weaving between lanes, reduce speeds and increase safety.
A video with more information on the enhancements is available on the city’s website under Departments-Public Works-Project Spotlight.
The project would be completed before the new school year. The estimated cost is $750,000.
When the traffic signals are being updated at the intersection at Schmidt/Peony, there will temporarily be a four-way stop which could cause some slowdowns/backups, however, traffic should be able to get through as the city is attempting to provide at least one lane in each direction through the duration of the project, Thompson explained.
Changes will also be made to the parking lot that will add more 73 parking stalls to bring the total to 2,058 parking stalls.
A portion of the existing main parking lot will also be reconfigured to eliminate the entrance closest to Peony Lane. An existing parking lot entrance will be widened to accommodate the additional traffic and another entrance will be moved further to the west.
