‘It’s an amazing honor,’ the Wayzata Schools elementary teacher said
France Roberts, a first-grade teacher at Wayzata Schools’ Meadow Ridge Elementary, has been named one of nine finalists in the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year program.
This year’s program will name the 57th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers, from public or private schools.
“It’s an amazing honor to be one of the nine,” Roberts said. “Every year I teach, I just love my job more and more. It’s hard, it’s exhausting, and this year in the pandemic has been crazy, but it’s all about the kids and it’s all about helping them grow and become better people.”
Roberts has been with the Wayzata School District for 27 years. He spent his first 22 years at Kimberly Lane Elementary and then moved to Meadow Ridge Elementary to help open the school in 2016. He grew up north of the Brainerd lakes area and attended Moorhead State University.
As the oldest of five siblings, Roberts grew up around young children, which he said sparked his interest in the learning process at the elementary level and inspired him to get into education as a career.
The teacher said the last year has brought many changes to how he interacts with students. The district opened the school year under a hybrid learning model, which had students learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week. In November, Wayzata Schools moved pre-K-8 students to distance learning in response to the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County and communities in the district. As cases declined, the district allowed elementary students to return to their school for full-time in-person learning beginning in January. All the while, families could choose to have their children learn from home under the district’s distance choice option.
“In my building, there are six sections of first grade and there are two of us [teachers] who are doing distance sections,” Roberts said.
The teacher said it’s been a big adjustment from in-person teaching, but one that has also been uniquely rewarding.
“It has been way more amazing than I ever thought it could be,” he said. “I’ve got wonderful kids and they’ve learned to navigate Zoom and iPads and using our online management system. ... It has been a great experience. It’s been a huge learning curve. ... But it’s made me a better teacher. I’ve got things that I’ve learned that I’ll continue next year when hopefully we’re all back in person again.”
Through the online format, Roberts said, he’s still able to build connections with his students and instill in them the importance of a positive attitude while supporting each other and working as a team.
“I knew that we needed to get to know each other and get comfortable and be able to think outside the box and learn in a completely different way than I’ve ever taught,” the teacher said.
Roberts and the other eight finalists were chosen by a panel of leaders in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits. The teachers were selected from a group of 25 semifinalists after an initial field of 75 Teacher of the Year candidates.
Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously scheduled May 2 Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will take place later this year. More details on that event will be announced soon.
The selection panel is tentatively scheduled to meet in June to conduct individual interviews with each of the nine finalists and to cast votes for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Qorsho Hassan, a fourth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district, will announce this year’s honoree at the 2021 event.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.