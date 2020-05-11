Two Robbinsdale Area Schools seniors are the recipients of the Rose Rees Peace Award. The award is a program of the National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota and is an honor for exceptional high school seniors from 25 local schools who have demonstrated interest in international relations and world peace.
A conference was held a few months ago for the recipients to get to know each other, said Orla White, a senior at Cooper High School and one of the recipients. Students talked about why they received the award and answered prompts that would be presented at the celebration, she said.
The celebration was held virtually on April 22. There was a presentation on the history of the award, what it means to them and information on Rose Rees, said Olivia Barfnecht, a senior at Armstrong High School and one of the recipients. Parents and grandparents were invited. There was a slide show of all the recipient’s senior photos and a quote they selected, she said.
There are many awards for athletics and academics, but not awards for trying to do good in your community at the high school level, White said. People shouldn’t need an award to do good things. But, it feels really good to be recognized by peers and teachers, she added.
Everyone has something that makes them unique and changes their perspective, White noted. Her parents are both immigrants from Ireland. From her appearance, people don’t assume she’d understand what it’s like being a part of an immigrant family, she said. She is a naturalized U.S. citizen, but her parents had to take a test to earn their place in this country, she added. Her parent’s situation has shaped how she sees her family and others that have recently come to the U.S.
Working on the Relay For Life event has been her favorite activity during her high school career, White said. The two high schools put on the event, which is an all-night walkathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
White was one of the students in charge last year and this year when COVID-19 impacted the event. She had to plan it virtually and make it two hours when the event is typically 12 hours. It’s a very much in-person event, she said. Making it work online and getting high schoolers excited about it “was kind of crazy and intense,” she said.
White will attend the National University of Ireland Galway to study human rights, she said.
Her interest in perusing human rights started last year. With the American Cancer Society, she and her friends went to the Capitol to talk with local representatives and Congressional members about issues that related to them and the cancer community, White said.
The students were divided to talk to their own representatives, White said. Because she didn’t live by any of her friends, she was alone in her group with three adults. These local officials have important roles yet, they listened to her point of view, she said. Being by far the youngest in the room and having her work being considered important was cool, she said. She wants to do more for the people who don’t get the opportunity to speak up, she added.
Receiving the Rose Rees Award has pushed her to want to do more amid COVID-19, White said. With all that’s going on, to get this award and then just be relaxing, trying to keep up with school work and watching movies, “it’s kind of crazy,” she said. With her voice and knowledge of working with others, she feels she should be doing everything she can to help people during this time, she said.
The quote White chose to be presented during the celebration was from Malala Yousafzai. “Some people only ask others to do something. I believe that, why should I wait for someone else? Why don’t I take a step and move forward?”
Being involved in soccer and sports was formative, Barfnecht said. Since she was young, coaches helped her develop drive and motivation to work hard.
During her freshman year, Barfnecht took an environmental science course, which pushed her to advocate for environmental protection and sustainability. It lead her to become co-president of the environmental club, she said. This role made her comfortable with voicing her opinions, being in the spotlight and advocating for her passions, she said.
At Armstrong, there is a plaque with people’s names who’ve won this award, Barfnecht said. They were well known at the school for the things they’ve done and she looked up to them.
“I felt really honored to be amongst those people,” she said.
Receiving this award makes her feel appreciated and recognized for her work and passions, she said. She was excited to share this honor with her family as well as the teacher who nominated her. She also looked forward to seeing other winners and hearing about their work. It was disappointing it had to be virtual, she said.
Barfnecht will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She plans to study biochemistry and possibly pharmacology, she said. She hopes to join some type of environmental or sustainability club, she added.
Being a senior during COVID-19, she’s missing out on a lot of big milestones, Barfnecht said. A lot of seniors probably feel like their hard work over the past four years isn’t being recognized as it normally would have, she added. The award has made her feel recognized and that she’s not forgotten, she said.
The quote Barfnecht chose to be presented during the celebration was from Chris Gardner. “Strong people stand up for themselves. Stronger people stand up for others.”
