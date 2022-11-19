The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors went into a closed session at its Nov. 7 meeting to discuss litigation with an attorney representing the district.

Shortly before the session began, School Board Chair Helen Bassett told fellow board members that the district was seeking advice from the attorney about litigation with Durham School Services. She further disclosed that the topics for the discussion were “the district’s legal positions” and “defenses and strategies with respect to the pending litigation, including potential settlement or resolution of such claims pursuant to Minnesota statutes.”

