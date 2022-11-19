The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors went into a closed session at its Nov. 7 meeting to discuss litigation with an attorney representing the district.
Shortly before the session began, School Board Chair Helen Bassett told fellow board members that the district was seeking advice from the attorney about litigation with Durham School Services. She further disclosed that the topics for the discussion were “the district’s legal positions” and “defenses and strategies with respect to the pending litigation, including potential settlement or resolution of such claims pursuant to Minnesota statutes.”
Due to the confidential nature of the closed session, no further details on the discussion are available.
The school district and Lisle, Illinois-based bus provider have struggled to provide adequate busing for district students, particularly in the 2021-2022 school year. A staffing shortage caused canceled bus routes for the year, and included additional daily route cancellations.
The district is in its second year of a two-year contract with the bus company, ending July 2023.
In January, district staff had told the school board that it was negotiating with the bus company for reimbursement for “contractual issues.” Of the negotiations was a potential reimbursement for families who were left without bus transportation. Negotiations were expected weekly until the issues were resolved.
During a school board work session earlier this year, Jeff Connell, the district’s executive director of facilities, operations, said that Durham’s contract was $7.8 million annually, though the actual cost from last July, 2021 (when the contract took effect) to April had been $10.1 million.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.