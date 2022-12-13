The Robbinsdale School Board has made good on a promise to amend its weapons policy after multiple allegations of students bringing weapons to school in November. The policy will now require “as soon as practicable” reporting of future incidents to police.

In total, three changes to the school district’s dangerous weapons policy were passed unanimously at the Dec. 5 school board business meeting. The changes include reporting of weapons incidents to the Commissioner of Education and law enforcement, and a definition of “dangerous weapon.”

