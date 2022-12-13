The Robbinsdale School Board has made good on a promise to amend its weapons policy after multiple allegations of students bringing weapons to school in November. The policy will now require “as soon as practicable” reporting of future incidents to police.
In total, three changes to the school district’s dangerous weapons policy were passed unanimously at the Dec. 5 school board business meeting. The changes include reporting of weapons incidents to the Commissioner of Education and law enforcement, and a definition of “dangerous weapon.”
Board Chair Helen Bassett said the policy changes were scheduled to be discussed in a work session, but out of a desire to immediately comply with state law, a board member had asked that it be voted on at the business meeting first.
Alignment with law
Last month, families and law enforcement criticized the district for its delayed communication of three allegations of students bringing a weapon to district middle schools. In the case of one incident at Sandburg Middle School, nearly five days elapsed before the Golden Valley Police Department was notified.
At the time, Police Chief Virgil Green called the delay in communication – specifically to police – a violation of state law. Green referenced Minn. Stat. section 121A.05, which requires “as soon as practicable” communication to organizations, including police, if a school receives a report of a student with an unlawful firearm.
The district policy, as approved Dec. 5, now aligns with the law Green was referencing. New language details that “the building administrator shall, as soon as practicable, refer to the criminal justice or juvenile delinquency system, as appropriate, a student who brings a firearm to school unlawfully.”
In a letter to district families Nov. 22, Bassett promised improved communication to all in the event of future incidents.
“We are assured that district administrators will notify police immediately when there’s a report or suspicion of a gun, either at school or in the possession of a student,” Bassett wrote. “The district will also communicate with families and staff immediately about incidents involving guns.”
A delay in approval
The three changes were recommendations made by a district committee to better align with a slate of recommendations made by the Minnesota School Boards Association in the spring.
In his presentation of the policy changes to the board, Vento said due to “some other circumstances within the district,” the policies were not brought forward until the end of the year.
Vento added that the board had “some questions” about the policy, and anticipated future amendments in light of the November gun allegations.
Bassett agreed.
“I have about a 10 items that I think need to be discussed and reviewed to perhaps go into that policy,” she said.
Despite the passage of the policy at the business meeting, the board discussed the policy, including more potential changes, as scheduled in the work session later that evening.
