Robbinsdale Cooper High School juniors Andrew Tran and Owen Smith were named the winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for Congressional District 5. Also, a part of the effort was He Yang, a friend and a junior at a school in South Carolina.
The students won the challenge with MathIKnow Tutoring, a website at mathiknow.com that connects students who might not otherwise be able to afford tutoring services with volunteer math tutors, Smith said. The site also facilitates tutor scheduling.
The intention is to offer free math tutoring because there are a lot of options online, but they are often expensive, Tran said. Students might not have the one-on-one support they need. That support is helpful for people trying to understand and get answers to their questions.
Smith said he was in disbelief when he heard that they won the challenge. Tran was also surprised because he assumed that Congressional District 5 is the most competitive in the state, based on population. It’s been rewarding to see the website out there, he said, adding it’s the most traction he’s gotten on any of his personal projects.
All the tutors are volunteers. Students can submit an application for Tran and Smith to approve. Once an applicant is approved they can access the tutor portal. The goal is for the website to be accessible to anyone who needs help with middle or high school math. All current tutors are students and two are from Robbinsdale Area Schools.
A passion for math
Tran and Smith enjoy math and take the highest-level classes offered at their high school. They both participate in math competitions and enjoy helping people with the subject in and out of the classroom, Tran said. They’ve been participating in competitive math since the fifth grade.
Computer programing is a hobby the two share. The website was a platform for them because it is an intersection of skills, website design, back-end programming and math. “It’s important for us to use our skills for good,” Tran said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents have concerns about their students falling behind in academics. The website can help to fill that gap and keep students on track, Tran said.
With classes not being in-person, students don’t have others in the class around them, Smith said. If a student isn’t the type of person to make connections outside of a school setting, it will be harder for them to find people to go to for help. Students can go to the teacher, but they’ve already got a lot on their plate and can’t spend all their time with one student. Students can go to the website and start getting their questions answered, he said.
Reflecting on the website
According to Tran, the most rewarding thing about the process is seeing the website in practice. “We’re getting real traffic,” he said, adding he’s already connected with two people about their math needs.
Smith has enjoyed learning more about the process behind designing a website.
It was a challenge for Smith to design the website to be visually appealing. He had to consider a balance between being too flashy or too dull. He hadn’t had much experience in color theory, but looked at other websites to get ideas, he said.
Tran focused more on the databases and registration system. The most difficult thing for him was the complexity of the tools they had to use to create the website and also being on a deadline.
The students haven’t gotten any specific feedback from users, but they’ve heard from the tutors that they’re having a good time connecting with their students and that the students are enjoying it, Tran said. The website is getting about 20 unique users per week, he said.
More about the students
Smith participates in skiing and baseball. In school, he enjoys math- and science-based courses. He’s also been giving artistic classes a try because he wants to improve on his creative side.
Smith and Tran both wish there were courses offered about computer programing. Tran spends a lot of his time doing congressional debate and enjoys STEM classes.
Future challenges
The pair is already planning on participating in the challenge again next year, doing something more complicated, such as artificial intelligence, Tran said. He wants to pursue computer science in college.
Smith wants to familiarize himself with many aspects of the process, which is why he worked on web design for the website. He is most interested in artificial intelligence and making his own programs. He hopes to apply those skills to real situations, he said.
Get more information at mathiknow.com and congressionalappchallenge.us/20-mn05.
