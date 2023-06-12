The foyer of the Minneapolis Convention Center is crowded on June 5. Balloons, caps, gowns, people dressed in casual summer clothes and people dressed to the nines celebrate the Robbinsdale Cooper and Armstrong High School classes of 2023.
Two newly graduated people adjust their robes for photos after the ceremony. While some people flocked outside for better lighting, others remained inside to find their loved ones, give hugs, and take photos as quickly as possible.
Three Robbinsdale Armstrong High School speakers: (left to right) Jeanelle Nacionales, Sarah Shaffer, and Emiliano Ramirez, return to their seats. These graduates delivered speeches with humor, wisdom, and vulnerability. They encouraged people to live in the moment and not worry about past regrets, failed relationships, or future anxieties. Though these speeches were addressed primarily toward other students, the hundreds of family members and staff enjoyed them as well.
Robbinsdale Cooper High School’s parents and families fill the seats at the Minneapolis Convention Center for graduation. There were no assigned seats, aside from the ones set aside for the graduates and people involved in the ceremony. Robbinsdale Armstrong High School required people to acquire wristbands prior to the event.
June 5 was a busy Monday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Robbinsdale Area Schools first celebrated the 36 Robbinsdale Virtual Academy graduates, then the 381 graduates of Cooper High School, and finally the 458 graduates of Armstrong High School. Highview’s 110 graduates walked with Cooper or Armstrong.
The auditorium, which seats up to 3400 guests, might not have fit everyone from Armstrong and all of their loved ones. Armstrong required that all guests wear a wristband they’d gotten earlier in order to enter the space. People who didn’t have wristbands were turned away and had to wait in the foyer. However for Cooper, a smaller school, there were no wristbands, and the crowd moved to fill the seats, walkways, and edges of the auditorium organically.
