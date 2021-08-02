Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope) will conclude her summer listening session series with dates in August and September.

The meetings will take place 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Frankie’s Pizza, 4556 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope.

Participants in the session are welcome to share their opinions and discuss issues with the senator, who serves District 45, including Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, and parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth. Rest has been a member of the senate since 2001.

For more information, visit annrest.com.

