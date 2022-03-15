Jim Prom said he is not racist, but critical of Chinese government
During the Plymouth City Council meeting public forum last week, severals residents said they are troubled about by Councilmember James Prom’s use of the term “Wuhan flu” during a meeting last November, calling it a “racial slur” that “cements biases” within the community.
Residents said the term “Wuhan flu” is offensive to Asian households and “fans the flames of anger toward Asians,” citing a recent increase in the number of hate crimes against Asians across the country.
Speakers also encouraged the Plymouth City Council to fill and support a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion specialist position. They cited Prom’s comments as evidence that a DEI specialist is a needed position within the city.
During a Plymouth City Council meeting Nov. 23, Prom indicated several vaccinated members of his family had gotten sick from COVID-19, referring it to as the “Wuhan flu” and saying he had to quarantine.
He said he believed he had been infected as well due to his symptoms, but tested negative.
“The Wuhan flu is a wicked virus that affects humans and animals,” Prom said. “It nearly killed my 90-year-old father, but it didn’t. My symptoms were alleviated with over-the-counter therapeutics. Unlike polio, the COVID-19 vaccination did not prevent my family from contracting and suffering the ravages of the Wuhan flu. In all likelihood this will be a reoccurring flu for years to come before the real vaccine is developed. We’re not there yet.”
He said the point he wants to make is that of compassion and that those who are wearing mask need to be compassionate with “us who are over the sickness and are ready to return to our regular activities.”
During the November meeting, Prom said he encourages the use of N95 masks for those “who are truly frightened, and it is a tough, tough virus.”
During the meeting last week, Prom made a statement following comments from the public.
“I think this is a good example of why I’m against DEI,” he said. “I’m not feeling a lot of love here. Hate is never OK. I completely agree with you. But in order to hate someone you have to remove their individual humanity. I invited one person to come and meet with me the way I meet with everyone, at a coffee shop.
“Any one of you could have done that. That’s the way I treat everyone because I treat everyone equally. You can’t start hating somebody until you take away their humanity and put them into a group. That’s why I was against the DEI because it puts people into a group. You’re this kind of an American. You’re that kind of an American. These are good. Those are bad. You’re tearing each other a part. You’re proving it right here tonight. ”
In reference to his Wuhan flu comment, he said it was “more of a government thing than a people thing.”
“I was specifically speaking about the way the communist Chinese government allowed people to leave while protecting their own,” Prom said, adding that not all Chinese people agree the Chinese government.
“Each of us is an individual,” he said, “and the only way we’re going to get along is if we treat each other that way.”
The virus was a “weapon, and it caused a near catastrophe in America,” he said, citing deaths related to suicide and damage from school closings.
During Tuesday’s meeting, he also claimed the COVID-19 virus was created in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.
“That’s where it was created. Whether it was released accidentally, I don’t know. The way the Chinese government treated it, it was like an attack on America,” Prom said.
He said his words from November weren’t racist, he that he was just encouraging the use of N95 masks.
“I don’t appreciate being called (racist) when I’m not,” Prom said. “I wish them all well.”
