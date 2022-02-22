A panel appointed by the Minnesota Judicial Branch unveiled congressional and legislative redistricting plans last week. The plans restructure the boundaries of state and national political offices in the state until the next Census in 2030.
The data was required by law to be published by Feb. 15, which is 25 weeks before the state primary election.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure that the people of each district are equally represented. This is done every 10 years after the census.
For the last decade, Senate District 44 has encompassed the western portion of Plymouth, along with Woodland and a portion of Minnetonka, and is currently represented by Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Minnetonka).
The lines have now been redrawn and Senate District 44 has been changed to District 42 and represents a majority of Plymouth, including Medicine Lake and a portion of southeast Plymouth. These areas have been in Senate District 46, represented by Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park).
Other changes come in Senate District 45, represented by Sen. Ann Rest (DFL-New Hope), which has encompassed northeastern Plymouth, along with Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and northern Golden Valley.
According to the plan, all of the area covered by Senate District 45 will become Senate District 43 in the next election cycle.
Similarly, House districts have also changed in Plymouth. Once divided into four separate districts (44A, 44B, 45A and 46A), the majority of Plymouth is now split into 42A and 42B, with the smaller southeast portion in 43B.
District 44A Representative Ginny Klevorn is the vice chair of the House Redistricting Committee and is still processing the maps in their entirety.
“As always, my focus in the legislative session is the work that serves the legislative priorities of our Plymouth community,” she said. “We have much good work to get done this legislative session.”
For Wayzata and other cities on Lake Minnetonka, the redistricting means a change from Senate District 33, which is currently represented by Sen. David Osmek (R-Mound) and House Rep. Jerry Hertaus (R-Greenfield) in 33A and Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) in 33B. The new designation is District 45, with the new boundaries encompassing the segment of Minnetonka that is north of Highway 7 and all cities surrounding Lake Minnetonka that are in Hennepin County, including Minnetrista and St. Bonifacius on the district’s western border.
For its House designation, Wayzata is on the eastern side in District 45B along with Deephaven, Woodland and Minnetonka north of Highway 7.
The boundaries for the Third Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips since 2019, lost its portion of Carver County and added Hopkins.
Voters can search for their new districts by using an online interactive map at gis.lcc.mn.gov/redist2020/Legislative/L2022/house/interactive/map.html
Why redistricting?
In its adoption of the redistricting plan, the steering panel of judges stated that its purpose was to make the districts uniform in population in light of the 2020 Census data.
“Because Minnesota’s population growth over the last decade was not uniform across the state, most legislative districts are substantially above or below these ideals,” wrote the panel. “To remedy this constitutional defect, the legislative districts must be rebalanced so that they all contain substantially the same number of people; this ensures that each voter has equal power to select a representative.”
Due to the newly-drawn districts, all members of the state legislature are up for election in November 2022.
