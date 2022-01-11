Before Coach Pannek left for Olympic preparations, she helped Emma Peschel process U18 Worlds cancellation
Three games in three days is a rarity for high school hockey unless it is a state tournament run. Benilde-St. Margaret’s used its winter break tournament, a three-day affair in Eden Prairie for the Mid-Winter Meltdown as a test, which it passed by going 3-0-0 to win the title.
“It’s the only time of the year where we can prepare for something like the state tournament,” coach Kevin Gray said. They didn’t allow a goal against Chaska/Chan, Eden Prairie or North Wright County. “So it’s a big test in and of itself plus we were dealing with the holidays and sickness.”
After a 1-3-1 start against premier clubs like Andover, Warroad, Wayzata, Stillwater and Edina, Gray said: “Everybody gets caught on what happens on the scoreboard, which is important. But we’ve played good hockey all year, especially with the schedule we had. The power play was not clicking and that was the difference.”
The Red Knights kicked off 2022 with a 5-4 overtime loss to Holy Family Catholic Jan. 4 in a remake of an early December postponement. Playing without five varsity players made it a challenge for Gray and his staff, including program alum and Team USA’s Kelly Pannek, who is preparing for her second Olympic tournament.
Gray is proud of the way the team has performed to this point. “They are doing things in games we worked on in practice. During winter break we were able to reset, look at what we were doing and adjust some things.”
Two underclassmen were injured during the Dec. 7 game at Edina. Freshman defenseman Lulu Rucinski broke her wrist and sophomore forward Lizzy Hamel suffered a broken collarbone.
Both returned to the lineup on Dec. 30 against North Wright County.
Each tournament game posed a different set of challenges. Gray noted how structurally sound Eden Prairie is with coach Jamie Grossman in charge. Gray pointed out North Wright’s strong goaltending by Jadyn Wisler and defense in front of her that posed a lot of challenges, plus always consistent Chaska/Chan.
“At the end of the day our strength is our speed,” he said. “We can roll three lines and not be outskated by anyone.”
Senior defenseman Emma Peschel was scheduled to represent the United States at the U18 World Championships in Sweden in January but learned the tournament was canceled just before stepping on the ice to face Blake Dec. 23.
“She’s doing good and kids are resilient,” Gray said, noting they have a rather unique support system with Pannek, assistant coaches Amber Heglund and Alli Altmann. All three are highly successful at the collegiate and international levels and share their perspectives. “Fortunately Kelly was around to support Emma and shared a lot of insight.”
To learn the international tournament was canceled just before stepping on the ice for a high school game was a big blow. Pannek took time to talk with Peschel. letting her know she should feel disappointed and any time you have the opportunity to pull on the U.S. sweater, it’s a proud moment. But one game or tournament doesn’t define a player. The opportunity to play a senior high school season is still there with a real chance to have a strong finish.
When asked about what Peschel, who is bound for Ohio State next fall, has meant to the Red Knights, Gray simply replied: “No doubt she a great safety blanket to be able to say, ‘Hey, 17 go!’ and we always have an opportunity to score with her on the ice. Emma really is the modern defenseman – she’s big and shoots the puck. No doubt her best days are ahead of her.”
