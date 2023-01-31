Updates pertained to the city’s Legislative priorities
On Jan. 24 the Plymouth City Council received updates from recently elected members of the Minnesota Legislature representing the Plymouth area. These representatives included former Plymouth At-Large Council member Ned Carroll.
Along with Carroll, who took office representing House District 42A on Jan. 3, Rep. Ginny Klevorn of House District 42B and Bonnie Westlin of Senate District 42 reported on several Legislative priorities from the capital.
Klevorn addressed the council, saying, “I’m here tonight just to kind of give you an update on the work you’ve asked me to do.”
“We are working at lightning speed to get the work done for the people of the state of Minnesota,” Westlin added.
Carroll echoed this, saying, “Every committee is just gangbusters busy.”
Pertaining to this work, Westlin shared, “We have presented the bill, and I believe it’s been sent to committee and a hearing has been requested, on the Plymouth local lodging tax’s expiration, so we are going to be looking at having that removed. I know that has been a request and a Legislative priority for the council.”
Klevorn said, “Getting that lodging tax expiration sunsetted will be very important for us to help pay for the capital improvements we make.”
“We are working on the Tax Increment Financing authority establishment,” Westlin added, in reference to the old Prudential Insurance company site.
According to the meeting packet, “The city seeks special legislation to allow for the creation of a TIF District for the redevelopment of the Prudential site to provide funding for necessary public infrastructure enhancements.”
Klevorn addressed this issue as well, saying, “As you heard previously, the prudential site TIF is my number one priority for the city of Plymouth.”
Westlin and Carroll also shared their work in authoring Chankahda Trail improvement bonding initiatives.
“My number one request was [being on] the Capital Investments Committee, and I got it,” Carroll said. “I’m chief author of the Chankahda Trail Bonding request, and I’ve already met with the chair about it. So hopefully that will prove fruitful.”
“We are moving these [items] forward. Again, that has been sent to the appropriate committee and we’re just waiting to get a hearing on that,” Westlin said.
Along with this road improvement goal, Westlin added that she has also authored a bill “for Highway 55 renovations”.
According to the meeting packet, “The city supports efforts to complete a Highway 55 Mobility Study to consider advancing bus rapid transit on Hwy 55”, an issue that Mayor Jeff Wosje has previously stated is a personal priority for him.
Westlin further shared that she is serving on the Education Finance Committee, and has chief-authored a bill that would fully fund special education, stating “I know there are many folks in our community and our three school districts who would very much like to see that funded at 100 percent.”
Klevorn shared a couple of interesting updates “that may be of interest to the city residents of Plymouth or to the council”. One such update included the introduction of a bill (by another representative) that would allow city council members to attend three council meetings virtually and still hold their seat, as long as the reasons were related to “safety or health reasons”, with a doctor’s recommendation for health reasons.
Another update Klevorn shared was that recently members of the House had “recommended to the House floor” a bill regarding the prevention of catalytic converter theft.
In addition, Klevorn shared that she has had “long conversations” with the League of Minnesota Cities and county regarding THC and cannabis laws, saying “that bill will be coming before me soon.”
Rep. Ann Rest of District 43, while only representing a smaller Plymouth Precinct 16, shared important updates in terms of the political climate, attesting to the bipartisan support of several bills and initiatives.
Rest explained that she is the chair of the Tax Committee, and serves on the Housing Committee as well, stating that both are very bipartisan in their work and efforts to serve the community.
“Most people don’t think of the Tax Committee as being bipartisan, but it certainly is, in my experience, the most bipartisan,” Rest said. “We have had success in insisting on bipartisan authorships of bills.”
She explained that one such bill relating to the creation of the TIF District at the former Prudential site has been passed in the Senate and will be sent on to the House.
“Just hearing some stories where there’s bipartisanship taking place is really encouraging,” said Wosje in response. “We hear about all this partisanship that happens down in St. Paul, but you never hear the bipartisanship that happens down there, and you never hear about when government is actually working. And I know from us, in the city, they want to see us work, and work well together, they don’t want to see us going head-to-head.”
