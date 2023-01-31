1

The Plymouth City Council received updates from recently elected legislators regarding the city’s legislative priorities.

Updates pertained to the city’s Legislative priorities

On Jan. 24 the Plymouth City Council received updates from recently elected members of the Minnesota Legislature representing the Plymouth area. These representatives included former Plymouth At-Large Council member Ned Carroll.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments