Volunteers interested in bolstering Plymouth’s emergency preparedness are encouraged to join the city’s Community Emergency Response Team.
The team, also known as CERT, started in 2008 to help members of the police and fire departments to be ready to respond to large-scale events.
Through 24 hours of training, team members develop skills to help provide triage, first aid, utilities control, light searches, directing traffic, shelter management, debris removal and more.
The team is under the supervision of the fire department and currently has 14 members, however, the department would like to recruit six more members, said Tom Evenson, battalion chief and supervisor of the program.
“If more apply and are qualified, we will gladly take on more,” he said.
CERT members play an important role in the public safety department in that they assume duties that sworn personnel are not necessarily needed for and free up the sworn personnel to take on other required tasks or calls for service.
“They expand our resource pool,” Evenson said.
It’s also a rewarding job that gives back to the community.
“There is a special feeling you get to be part of a big group that is truly making a difference for the community and those we serve,” Evenson said.
CERT member Sylvia Graven joined the original 2008 team as a way to give back to her community.
“I like that I am able to help whenever it’s needed,” she said.
The skills she has learned to the program also transfer to her job as an early childhood special education teacher for the Wayzata School District.
“I gained emergency (response) knowledge I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Graven, who serves on the school’s safety committee to organize and help with the reunification site if there is a major emergency event.
She also likes the variety from helping change out oxygen tanks for firefighters to search and rescue efforts.
Dave White joined the team after retiring from his profession four years ago.
Since then, he’s participated in three situations, including a fire at the high school in 2018, assisting evacuees from an apartment building in response to a “strange odor” and signaling traffic during a garage fire.
Much of it is about being prepared for large-scale emergency events, such as a tornado, “but hoping that never happens,” White said.
The volunteers also assist the city in other ways, such as directing traffic or helping with emergency first aid at large city events.
Community education, preparedness planning and crime/fire/injury prevention activities are among some of the proactive duties.
CERT volunteers represent a wide range of ages, backgrounds and professions and applicants do not need previous public safety experience.
A total of 24 hours of initial training is required. Sessions cover disaster preparedness, disaster fire suppression, basic disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, and team operations. The trainees also participate in a disaster simulation to practice their skills.
In addition to completing the volunteer application, successful candidates must live or work in Plymouth, have a high school degree or equivalent, be at least 21 years old, have a valid Minnesota driver’s license and pass a criminal background check. Applications are due Friday, Jan. 31.
For more information and to download an application, visit plymouthmn.gov/CERT. To have an application mailed, email volunteer@plymouthmn.gov or call 763-509-5230.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.