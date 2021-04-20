Members of the Plymouth City Council decided not to consider implementing ranked-choice voting during a work session April 13, citing the need to change the current election cycle as the main deterrent.
At the council’s request, Sandy Engdahl, the city clerk and election administrator, provided an overview of the ranked-choice voting method and how it would impact city elections.
Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank multiple candidates for the same office in order of preference.
Currently, ranked-choice voting is only allowed at the municipal level, for city offices. It is not available for any other elected offices, including school boards or state offices.
Changing to this method would require a city charter amendment and changing the election cycle from even years to odd years.
Engdahl explained this method is like having a runoff in a single election to ensure a winner receives a majority of votes. In a single-seat election, if no candidate receives a majority (50% + 1) of first choices, the least popular candidates are eliminated, and their ballots are redistributed to remaining candidates based on their voters’ second choices until one candidate receives a majority of ballots.
Currently, there are five cities in Minnesota that have adopted ranked-choice voting: Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.
Last fall, voters in Minnetonka approved instituting the ranked-choice voting method, which takes effect with this year’s municipal election. There, 54.6% voted for and 45% of voters voted against ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting is also an issue being introduced in the Minnesota Legislature.
Currently, there are two bills related to the use of ranked-choice voting, a bill permitting its use in city elections and a bill prohibiting its use. Historically, election legislation requires bipartisan support, which is unlikely at this point, Engdahl stated.
In order to adopt ranked-choice voting in Plymouth, the city would need to change the municipal election year to odd years, jeopardizing the current level of voter participation by having elections in years not coinciding with state or federal elections. The five cities that have adopted ranked-choice voting were already on odd-year election cycles, according to Engdahl.
Voter turnout on odd years is significantly lower than even year elections when state and federal offices share a ballot. Data from the neighboring cities that have elections on odd years, including Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minnetonka, show voter turnout hovering between 8% and 20%. Voter turnout on even years for those cities was between 60% and 89%.
Voter turnout is comparable in Plymouth on those even years.
Plymouth city elections haven’t always been on even years. Prior to 1996, the city had elections on odd years.
In 1991, city voters approved a charter amendment that would switch municipal elections from odd to even years.
As Engdahl explained, this is a process that takes up to five years since members must serve out their terms, which can’t be altered.
The council members expressed little desire to change the voting method.
“I’m not interested in moving to odd years to get ranked-choice voting,” said Councilmember Jim Davis. He also pointed to the complexity of the voting method, noting it took 19 pages to explain ranked-choice voting in the current legislation.
Councilmember Alise McGregor was in favor of studying the topic and said that while it has advantages and disadvantages, she wasn’t in favor of moving to odd election years or making the voting process more complicated.
Councilmember Jim Prom agreed, pointing to the low voter turnout on odd years. He also added that he wasn’t interested in “any type of effort to make things even more complicated” when it comes to elections.
“The idea is to get more participation and we have that participation now,” said Councilmember Ned Carroll. “It’s an intriguing concept, but I’m not ready to move on it.”
