The clean-up and removal of derailed train cars in Plymouth is expected to take less time because the railcars will be removed via rail, providing less of an impact on residents and local traffic.
Since the train derailment March 7 at Northwest Boulevard, north of Schmidt Lake Road, crews for Canadian Pacific Railway have been busy with clean-up efforts and determining the best option for removing the rails from the site.
Originally, rail authorities estimated clean-up could last into the summer, with the potential of needing to build a temporary roadway at Pineview Lane to remove the 22 derailed cars.
As of Friday, CP crews are now able to remove the cars via rail, eliminating the work and time of building a road.
“This is good news for the city,” said Plymouth Public Works Director Michael Thompson, “it likely will be less impacts and the work will be done quicker.”
Railcar removal began the evening of March 11 and those operations will continue into the middle of next week, according to Andy Cummings, media relations manager with Canadian Pacific.
“After carefully assessing the railcars and working with the Federal Railroad Administration, CP is now able to remove the cars from the site by rail at low speed,” Cummings said. “This will involve 24/7 operations and will generate some noise. We regret the inconvenience to the public and will try reduce the duration of this work if we’re able to do so safely.”
After the railcar removal, CP crews will restore the site.
“Restoration work should take approximately three to four weeks. However, some of the restoration work will require improved ground and weather conditions, so the timing for this work isn’t yet clear,” Cummings said, adding that this work will primarily occur during daylight hours.
The derailed cars contained molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber, however, no product leaked and CP hired an environmental firm to monitor the air as a precaution.
After the Sunday derailment, CP crews were able to restore the tracks and resume operations Monday morning.
In regard to the frequent train horn sounds, train engineers are required by federal law to frequently sound the horns when entering the area on the rebuilt tracks for the safety of all crews working to clean up the site.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
