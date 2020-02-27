It’s been more than a month since Seanne Falconer was sworn in as a member of the Wayzata School Board.
The Plymouth resident was elected by voters in November alongside incumbents Bonita Lucky, Linda Cohen and Cheryl Polzin.
To learn more about how she’s fitting into her new role, the Sun Sailor recently reached out to Falconer to ask her about her first few weeks on the board and her top priorities.
Her responses have been edited for length and clarity.
How has your first month been serving on the school board?
Becoming a Wayzata School Board member has been a fantastic experience – and is more than I had hoped for. It has given me the most amazing view into the inner workings of this enormous, multi-faceted organization that is led by teachers and staff who are always looking at ways to make every student’s experience amazing.
The best part of joining the board so far has been to have front row seats to the wins. I’ve gotten to meet the Kimberly Lane Elementary Math Madness team who won the national title, hear about what the Central Middle School teachers are doing to make sure they’re in the best headspace to teach and learn about the innovations in interventions and supports to help kids persevere, be accountable, feel part of the community and show kindness.
What was your primary reason for wanting to become a member of the Wayzata School Board?
I wanted to join the Wayzata School Board because as a parent of two first-grade boys at Oakwood Elementary, I am deeply invested in their future and knew that the district was changing – and I wanted to be part of the change.
In your response to the Sun Sailor Voters Guide, you named the top issues facing the school district as the need for increased state funding, meeting the needs of families who are new to the district, promoting healthy foods and healthy activity for students and increasing mental health support for students. Do you still see these as the district’s top issues? Have you started to identify specific ways to work toward solving these issues?
When I ran for the board, I had key issues that I talked about as concerns that were important to me and to other parents that I wanted to address. I’m getting my chance to address those with the committee assignments I’ve received.
1) Increased state funding is still an absolute priority for our district as there is a huge gap in the cost of running our district and how much revenue we get from the state. That gap is driven by years of below-inflation increases to our budget from the State of Minnesota – and even more so by the cost of special education services that require Wayzata taxpayers to cover the more than $1 million annual gap just in that area. I transitioned from a parent volunteer on the legislative action committee to an appointed school board member of that committee. As a committee, we’ve been meeting with the legislators who represent our district and have two big “Days at the Capitol” coming up this session.
2) With the single-family housing boom in the north side of the district and the increase in apartment build-outs in the south part of the district, there are more families coming in who are moving here to send their kids to Wayzata Schools. I’ve had the chance to meet with the district’s early childhood outreach services and hear from community partners like Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, whose integration with the district crates a multi-touch strategy to reach many new families. I’ve been placed on the stakeholders committee, chaired by Amy Parnell, director of district communications and community engagement, and hope to support her communications efforts and reach even more families.
3) I still believe that wellness is still an attainable goal for Wayzata kids and I am really excited about helping to make that happen. I started having lunches in all of the district schools to get a tour of each school, meet the principal and experience lunch from our kids’ perspectives. So far, I’ve had delightful lunches at Oakwood, Plymouth Creek and Birchview with Kimberly Lane scheduled for later this month. In January, a new ad hoc health and well-being committee was formed and I’m one of the inaugural members. The committee is already working on clarifying the district’s wellness policy that currently addresses both student and staff wellness – but might work better as two separate policies. The committee is bringing together culinary express, community education, finance leadership, community engagement, teaching and learning, special education, health services, school board members and the superintendent to look at the nutrition, mental health and physical health of our students. I fully expect sub-committees to form from this ad hoc committee and those sub-committees will be comprised of parents, students, community members and district leadership to progress on the strategic roadmap’s direction towards health and well-being.
Have you been involved with other committees?
I’m also an alternate on the citizens finance advisory council, a committee I had already been serving on for the past year and a committee that I think is going to have a lot of responsibility in the next year in terms of advising the district on financial matters as we consider how to resolve the space crunch at the middle-school level.
I’m on the superintendent’s evaluation committee (along with directors Lucky and McCullough) that is charged with superintendent compensation as well as performance review and recommendation.
All board members get to rotate to attend the district liaison committee, which is when the presidents/vice presidents of all the parent-teacher assocations/organizations of our schools come together to share best practices, hear from Superintendent Chace Anderson and give feedback on various initiatives.
I am really excited to be the board liaison to the Wayzata Education Fund, which raises money to give grants to teachers and staff with innovative curricular ideas and projects. It’s such a cool idea and has provided the seed funding for great projects that started small but then went district-wide.
And finally, when the time comes, I’ll be the board member on the Homebase (before and after school program) contract negotiation team.
Anything else you’d like to add?
The board has been really helpful, welcoming, open to my questions and generous with their time. Sarah Johansen, former board chair and current treasurer, is my board mentor and I’m grateful for her insights and perspectives on the myriad of issues that have come up. I’ve also gone to a two-day training on the basics of school boards and educational finance, which brought together new board members from across the state. That was an amazing experience to meet board members of districts with a total of 800 learners who are faced with similar challenges as Wayzata, just on a smaller scale.
Overall, my experience on the board so far has been great. My family and I have figured out a rhythm of blending in my board responsibilities with work, pickups, practices, reading, homework, etc. And Google calendar has been the key technological tool/hero that is keeping everything straight and me, mostly, on time for things.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.