The candidates vying for the open Senate District 44 seat are Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Wayzata) and Greg Pulles (R-Plymouth).
Senator Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth) has chosen not to seek re-election. Senate 44 represents parts of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Ann Johnson Stewart
Address: Wayzata
Education: Bachelor’s in Environmental Engineering (University of Wisconsin-Platteville), Master’s in Civil Engineering (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
Occupation: Civil engineer, small-business owner and teacher
Community involvement: Member of Wayzata Community Church
Contact information: annforsenate44@gmail.com, 612-275-8190
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
It will take serious work to balance our budget, and it’s important that the legislators leading this recovery know the importance of public education, health and human services and other essentials.
We first need to use the $2.4 billion in state reserves. The governor has asked for a 5-1% cut across all state agencies, and we need to examine discretionary spending. Putting Minnesotans back to work is critical, so we must pass a bonding bill – the majority of its $1.3 billion will be spent on wages, resources, fuel and per diem, which increases state revenue through payroll taxes and goods taxes.
We should pull back some of the tax cuts from 2017, which would have very little impact on working Minnesotans, including the estate tax, tobacco tax and corporate property tax. We need to close corporate tax loopholes and ensure that Minnesota’s six billionaires and 5,300 millionaires pay their fair share. New revenue sources must be studied, including online sports betting taxes and marijuana legalization.
Our public schools are incredibly important, so we need to ensure they’re fully funded to meet today’s difficult conditions and don’t receive any unfunded mandates. We also need to push for more small-business relief from the federal government and help our job creators access the assistance they need.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022, if so, where should the priorities be?
Yes, absolutely. Bonding priorities should always include roads and bridges, hospitals and water systems, to name a few, and another priority should be keeping Minnesota’s facilities and equipment well-maintained. Engineers and facilities managers use computerized systems to evaluate the condition of their buildings, roads, bridges and equipment, and we should rely on those same methods to prioritize what is replaced. Once we bring needy assets up to good condition, we should use that same data to create a streamlined statewide maintenance program.
Greg Pulles
Address: Plymouth
Education: University of Minnesota (undergraduate and law school)
Occupation: Retired attorney
Community involvement: Member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre, Order of Saint John, Knights of Columbus: Washburn Child Guidance Center, Catholic Services Appeal Foundation, Ascension School, past board member Friends of Ascension
Contact: Greg.Pulles@gmail.com
How should the 2021 Legislature handle the budget issues and meet school and societal needs caused by COVID-19?
The $4.7 billion dollar budget deficit should be addressed with targeted budget cuts that preserve school funding. The state budget has grown 17% adjusted for inflation since 2010. The number of state employees has grown by 19% in the same period. The state population has grown by only 6.5%. We have to reduce the size of our state government. We cannot raise taxes in the middle of a recession and our income tax is already the sixth-highest in the country. We need to prioritize and preserve our school funding. For COVID-19, we must create a bipartisan plan for the next virus, one that does not include shutting the state completely down again, and that calls for a balancing of the harms and benefits from alternative courses of action and that emphasizes preparedness.
Will you support the passage of a bonding bill in 2021 or 2022, if so, where should the priorities be?
I support a bonding bill that would include only infrastructure and that includes addressing highway congestion. Our infrastructure is vital to the continued health of our economy and we need to provide consistent funding for its maintenance and extension, particularly when it comes to our freeways, where we have fallen to 17th worst in the country. I propose a second bonding bill composed of other capital improvements, and that would be taken up only after the infrastructure bonding bill. Currently, there are many worthwhile projects but also pet projects, and each of these merits a discussion on individual merits. All bonding must stay with the creditworthiness guidelines (% of total personal income) to preserve the state’s current excellent bond rating.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.