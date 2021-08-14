FW12CO_prismevents.jpg

PRISM’s free food distribution events will be drive-thru style through Oct. 5.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

Hunger organization PRISM is offering free produce distribution events for several dates through October. All are welcome to participate in the drive-thru distributions 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, and Oct. 5 at the PRISM parking lot, 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley.

PRISM serves children and families in Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Plymouth. For more information, visit prismmpls.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments