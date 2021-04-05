Primavera is back with two ways to enjoy Plymouth’s spring art show, including in-person viewing at the Plymouth Community Center, formerly Plymouth Creek Center, and an extended virtual gallery.
The free event is a partnership of the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council that provides an opportunity for the public to view and to celebrate original artwork by local and regional artists.
Last year, the event opened for submissions right before the COVID-19 shutdown. As a result, the event was canceled and artwork was returned, recalled Plymouth Arts Council President Keith Bridges.
Now, Bridges is excited to be able to bring the art show back – and not entirely virtual, either.
With limited capacity due to pandemic restrictions, the in-person event requires pre-registration for attendees with one-hour time slots available Friday, April 16, and Sunday, April 18.
A virtual Primavera art gallery will also be available to view April 16 through May 15 at plymouthmn.gov/primavera. The online gallery features all works included in the in-person exhibit. It also allows viewers to participate by voting for their favorites for the people’s choice award in the adult and student categories.
“It’s all coming together, and it’s kind of exciting,” said Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor.
The virtual gallery will also include a story map, a way for viewers to see how the gallery is set up and the individual pieces on display.
The gallery is a way to reach a greater audience in light of COVID-19 and will showcase artwork in the future.
As part of the Plymouth Community Center expansion project, permanent gallery space will be dedicated to showcasing artwork from the community year-round, Fram explained.
The virtual gallery will be another way for the community to view this featured art, she said.
This year’s Primavera received 87 submissions from 39 artists, comparable to past years, according to Bridges.
Artwork includes a variety of mediums created by adults from the region and students from four participating high schools.
Addie Motzko of Plymouth is a sculpture artist participating this year. She specializes in metal and steel sculptures. On exhibit at Primavera will be “Solitary Soul,” inspired by her newfound interest in octopuses and learning they are mostly solitary animals.
The pandemic has made Motzko realize how important it is for her to have this creative outlet.
While working in a hospital with COVID-19 patients, she has witnessed suffering and death on a scale much larger than she could imagine, Motzko said.
“So, I definitely think more about what is important and meaningful in my own life and how easily and quickly that could be taken away from me,” she said. “I have more gratitude for my life and the things that keep me going.”
She’s also grateful to show her work at the Primavera.
“It’s a great opportunity and I enjoy being able to show work in my community and to be a part of the exhibit and also support other artists in the community,” she said.
Another featured artist from Plymouth is Douglas Nimmo, a furniture designer and builder who also creates one-of-a-kind artwork with wood, including a free-form three-dimensional wooden sculpture that he entered into Primavera.
“I decided to employ American cherry as the base lumber because its color and grain always offer a sense of invitation, reflection and curiosity,” said Nimmo.
The retired college music professor titled the art “Sotto Voce,” a musical term meaning “beneath the voice” or “be subtle.”
Plymouth Community Center construction
The modified event also helps with the limited parking that is available due to the work in progress at Plymouth Community Center. Note that the Plymouth City Council approved the name change to better represent the purpose of the building as the facility undergoes a major renovation and expansion project. Construction began in September 2020 and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.
“It’s exciting to see the space take shape,” Fram said, noting the framework of the walking track is visible from the exterior.
The community center remains open for activities, including the field house and the ballroom, where Primavera will be set up, though entrances and exits have changed.
“We’re working really hard to make sure there is clear signage and way-finding,” for Primavera, Fram said.
For more on the expansion project, visit plymouthmn.gov/departments/parks-recreation/plymouth-creek-center.
Primavera schedule
Prior to Primavera, Plymouth READS will host a virtual “meet the author” event 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, with William Kent Krueger, author of this year’s selection, “This Tender Land.” Registration for this event is full. However, a video of the event is expected to be made available after the event at bit.ly/PlymouthREADS_Videos.
The Primavera event schedule is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 16; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a virtual awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
The event schedule is subject to change. For more information and to register, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
