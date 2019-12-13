The Plymouth City Council had its first discussion Dec. 10 on a pre-application sketch plan for an apartment complex at what is now Dundee Nursery near Highway 55 and Rockford Road.
The developer requested the review to obtain council feedback to determine whether to submit a formal application for the 15.45-acre site.
Proposed plans currently include a four-story, 300-unit market-rate apartment building; a three-level, 540-space parking ramp that would both serve as a park-and-ride facility; a three-story, 65,000-square-feet medical office building with 320 parking spaces both at grade and two levels of underground parking; and open space along the northern border for public use that will act as a buffer for the existing townhomes to the north.
Representatives of the developer, Commercial Investment Properties, and design partner ESG, presented plans to the council during a work session.
Surrounding the site are Holly Creek Village Townhomes to the north, a 4-acre parcel occupied by Tri State Drilling to the west and a 6.7-acre parcel occupied by Plymouth Presbyterian Church to the east.
While several residents from the area were present, the council does not take comments from the public during work sessions.
Lori Sommers, senior planner for the city, explained there are challenges with the site, including access and additional traffic with the apartments and park and ride. Access points would be the current Highway 55 (right in and right out from westbound) access (would need approval by MnDOT) and modifying the Dunkirk Court access by extending it to a proposed right-in right-out access on County Road 9/Rockford Road (county approval needed and right-of-way from the church). This would be south of 36th Avenue North and would not change the current median or turn lanes.
The site is currently guided commercial and zoned for FRD, future restricted development. The proposed plan would require a comprehensive plan amendment to mixed-use residential, rezoning to planned unit development and an environmental assessment worksheet.
The developer will also need to provide a traffic study to identify any impacts and ways to address those impacts.
The proposed development also meets the density requirement with 19.42 dwelling units per acre. The maximum is 25 units per acre, as indicated in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Mark Jepson from the developer said Dundee plans to operate for at least one more season and if plans are approved, site improvements could begin in the spring to 2020 and with construction completed in 2023. Jepson said he is comfortable stretching the timeline and expects it to be three to five years before occupancy.
Councilmember Jim Willis said he would not support the proposed redevelopment because of the Highway 55 access point.
Councilmember Ned Carroll also expressed concerns with the access and cited current traffic congestion along the highway during peak hours. He said it was creative with how the park and ride is designed to be hidden in the development, but said he also has concerns with the density.
When asked about the traffic safety concerns with the Highway 55 access point, Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein said it’s going to be a challenge.
“It’s there now and it operates fine, but the volumes are going to be very different,” Goldstein said, adding that the traffic flow is difficult for the entire site.
Mayor Jeff Wosje said he liked the planned medical office, the park and the walkability of the site.
While access is a big question for the council, Wosje said it’s very early in the process.
“I don’t want to rush to judgment when we’re just doing a concept plan,” Wosje said, adding he wants to wait until the necessary reports are provided by engineering, public safety and other staff. He also noted that the plan will likely get some pushback from the neighbors due to density.
