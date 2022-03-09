The quiet space is part of the active wing at the city’s community center
The Plymouth Community Center has been abuzz with activity since opening the doors to its new wing in early January. But one room has remained a quiet haven for those who often feel overstimulated in a busy environment.
When putting together the plans for the new active wing at the community center, city leaders knew inclusion was an essential component in providing a space for everyone to enjoy. That was the driving idea behind the decision to offer a sensory inclusion room with calming amenities for those with sensory sensitivities, which may be experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder, Parkinson’s disease or other conditions.
“When you have a sensory need, sounds, lights or smells can be overwhelming or overstimulating and sometimes even painful. This is a space where they can kind of reset and calm down,” said Paul Pearson, education and inclusion supervisor for Plymouth Parks and Recreation.
According to the research organization Autism Speaks, many autistic people experience hypersensitivity to bright lights or certain light wavelengths like LED or fluorescent lights. Certain sounds, smells, textures and tastes can also be overwhelming, resulting in that person trying to get away from stimuli that other people can easily tune out.
The sensory room provides a quiet space, complete with calming lighting and colors, activity panels, soft sensory objects, a tactile art installation and weighted lap pads. Visitors looking to use the sensory room may check out a key card from a community center staff member.
There are also sensory bags filled with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards that can be checked out at the front desk or indoor playground and used throughout the community center.
“We’ve always offered inclusion assistance for our recreation programs, so it was important to us when we started the planning and design process to have a space like this that people who needed it could go and use,” Pearson said.
In the planning stages for the community center’s new wing, the city worked with KultureCity. The Alabama-based nonprofit organization raises awareness and helps create inclusive spaces around the country for those with sensory needs.
Not long after opening, the community center was named a Sensory Inclusive Certified venue by KultureCity, making it the first community center in the United States to have a sensory room certified by the organization.
As part of the certification, community center staff were trained to help recognize guests who have sensory needs and assist those who might be experiencing sensory overload while visiting the center.
Families can also download the free KultureCity App, which shows the various sensory features available at the community center and walks visitors through what they can expect to experience when visiting the facility.
The Plymouth Community Center is the third facility in the state to receive the certification, behind the Lake Superior Zoo and U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minneapolis stadium also has a sensory room for visitors, which Pearson said he toured while planning for the community center’s active wing.
“They’re starting to pop up a lot more in arenas and stadiums now,” Pearson said. “I think it’s going to be a trend that we start to see more and more of.”
For more information about the sensory room, visit plymouthmn.gov/pcc or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.