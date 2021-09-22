Thursday, September 23
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
NORTHWEST GREENWAY PAVILION RIBBON CUTTING
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
Info: Cookies and refreshments will be provided as part of the ribbon-cutting celebration. The public is welcome.
FREE CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, September 25
FREE CPR TRAINING
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, September 26
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - DITCHWEED
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
Monday, September 27
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth, and online at youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live
Tuesday, September 28
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, September 29
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Thursday, September 30
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Geared toward children ages 8-10, the workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/
Sunday, October 3
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WESTWIND SWING BAND
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
