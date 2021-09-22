Thursday, September 23

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

NORTHWEST GREENWAY PAVILION RIBBON CUTTING

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

Info: Cookies and refreshments will be provided as part of the ribbon-cutting celebration. The public is welcome.

 

FREE CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Saturday, September 25

FREE CPR TRAINING

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Sunday, September 26

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - DITCHWEED

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

 

Monday, September 27

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth, and online at youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live  

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, September 28

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, September 29

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

Thursday, September 30

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP 

When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Geared toward children ages 8-10, the workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

Sunday, October 3

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WESTWIND SWING BAND

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

